Ukrainian Sailor Attempts to Sink Russian Businessman's Superyacht

A Ukrainian Sailor has just attempted to sink a superyacht belonging to his Russian businessman boss, Alexander Mikheev, and didn’t succeed. Instead, he was arrested.
The Ukrainian sailor, Chief engineer D. Taras O., 55, is now accused of partially sinking the luxury yacht. He opened one valve in the engine room and a second where the crew lived, shut down electricity, and closed the fuel valves so it wouldn't explode. He reportedly told his Ukrainian colleagues to jump ship, Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reports. The incident happened in Adriano, Mallorca, Spain. Soon after the incident, the sailor turned himself in, took full responsibility, and was arrested.
The partially submerged vessel was rescued by other two crew members, who are reportedly also Ukrainians.
D. Taras O. was eventually released on bail. Before attempting to sink it, he had been working on the yacht for ten years. He shares he has no regret or remorse for what he did.
The owner of the superyacht is Russian businessman Alexander Mikheev, former CEO of defense contractor JSC Russian Helicopters and current CEO of Rosoboronexport. Like many other wealthy individuals, he likes to spend time sailing on turquoise waters on a very expensive yacht.
The yacht in question is called Lady Anastasia, and it was built in 2001. It can pride itself on a 156-ft (47.73 m) length, a 28-ft (8.5 m) beam, and a 7.2-ft (2.2 m) draft. It is the creation of Sensation Yachts and features an aluminum hull and GRP superstructure, with a gross tonnage of 476 tones.
The four-decked superyacht is powered by two CAT engines which provide 2,650 horsepower each, to a total of 5,300 horsepower, propelling it to speeds up to 23 knots (26.4 mph / 42.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14.3 mph/ 23 kph). It comes with an estimated range of 3,900 nautical miles (4488 mi/ 7223 km).
Lady Anastasia has enough room for ten guests in five cabins and nine crew members. Its price is estimated at around $7.8 million.
The partially submerged vessel was rescued by other two crew members, who are reportedly also Ukrainians.
D. Taras O. was eventually released on bail. Before attempting to sink it, he had been working on the yacht for ten years. He shares he has no regret or remorse for what he did.
The owner of the superyacht is Russian businessman Alexander Mikheev, former CEO of defense contractor JSC Russian Helicopters and current CEO of Rosoboronexport. Like many other wealthy individuals, he likes to spend time sailing on turquoise waters on a very expensive yacht.
The yacht in question is called Lady Anastasia, and it was built in 2001. It can pride itself on a 156-ft (47.73 m) length, a 28-ft (8.5 m) beam, and a 7.2-ft (2.2 m) draft. It is the creation of Sensation Yachts and features an aluminum hull and GRP superstructure, with a gross tonnage of 476 tones.
The four-decked superyacht is powered by two CAT engines which provide 2,650 horsepower each, to a total of 5,300 horsepower, propelling it to speeds up to 23 knots (26.4 mph / 42.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14.3 mph/ 23 kph). It comes with an estimated range of 3,900 nautical miles (4488 mi/ 7223 km).
Lady Anastasia has enough room for ten guests in five cabins and nine crew members. Its price is estimated at around $7.8 million.