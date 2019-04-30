NASA Calls for More Help from Private Companies to Reach the Moon in 2024

Jay Kay Is Selling His Green LaFerrari With 1,900 Miles On the Odometer

A one-owner car supplied to Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, this LaFerrari features paint-to-sample Signal Green paintwork and yellow brake calipers. The visual drama goes even further with the interior where you’ll find Nero with Green leather and Contrast Green stitching. 16 photos



The carbon fiber is strong with this LaFerrari, but Jay Kay also took care of the car with anti-stone chipping film and Ferrari Classiche certification from Maranello. A matching luggage set and a track inner cams kit are included in the sale.



Integrated audio, Ferrari telemetry, front suspension lifter, and integrated audio are also featured, which goes to show that Jay Kay paid a lot more than the starting price for his hypercar. The plug-in hybrid LaFerrari used to retail at $1,420,112 before options, and no fewer than eleven are listed for sale on the DuPont Registry. The “most affordable” example of the breed, which shows 2,579 miles on the odometer, is advertised at $2.95 million.



500 units of the coupe and 210 units of the



900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque are developed at the crankshaft, and all of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels by a seven-speed DCT with lightning-quick gear shifts. Unveiled at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, the LaFerrari can shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under three seconds while top speed exceeds 349 km/h (217 mph).



At the Capital Markets Day 2018, Ferrari confirmed the LaFerrari will receive a successor. Development is underway, and the Prancing Horse promises “ .”





