2020 Toyota GR Supra Certified In the U.S. With 2.0-liter Turbo Engine

For North America, the Supra returns as the GR Supra for the 2020 model year with underpinnings from the BMW Z4 and the B58 inline-six turbo with 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Over in Japan, the sports car with Gazoo Racing know-how comes with the B48 four-cylinder turbo as standard, also coupled to the ZF 8HP. 71 photos



A certification document published by the CARB) tells a different story.



Some people argue the Supra with the lesser engine would cannibalize with the



Automobile Magazine claims the Supra is “coming to the U.S. in four-cylinder guise” without confirmation from Toyota. The B48 the Supra has in Japan is available in two states of tune, mirroring the output of the BMW Z4 with this engine. In the German roadster from Austria, the B48 develops 194 horsepower and 236 pound-feet while the high-output model cranks out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.



