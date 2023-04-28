Japanese Luxury or Swedish Engineering? 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport vs Volvo XC60 PHEV T8

Change is inevitable, and as difficult as it is for petrolheads to accept efficiency over the driving experience, the silent hum of the hybrid and electric car will sooner or later become a norm. It's been a good run, but in the spirit of auto engineering, most car enthusiasts can't help but compare one car to the other – electric, hybrid, or good old carbon-emitting ICE ripper.
Sam of SamCarLegion YouTube channel recently put two popular hybrid luxury SUVs side by side – the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport and the 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8.
So, how do these compare on the exterior? Well, if you had the chance to visit this year's New York Auto Show, the 2023 Lexus RX 500h on display stood out like a sore thumb on display thanks to its copper finish.
The 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8, on the other hand, has a simple yet straightforward appeal. It combines an elegant design (interior and exterior) with purposeful engineering.
The electric motor is an upgrade on the 2023 variant from 87 hp (88 ps) to 143 hp (145 ps). Also, the lithium-ion battery features an extra layer of cells, increasing the capacity from 11.6 kW/h to 18.8 kW/h (36 miles/ 58 kilometers on a single charge).
Here's the thing, SUVs are the most popular vehicles on our roads today. The average modern family needs a practical car with enough room to fit two kids and a pet, enough cargo space for a family road trip, and a good ride height to go off-roading.
Both the Lexus RX 500h and Volvo XC60 PHEV T8 offer this (with the convenience of luxury), and for that, they don't come cheap. The most affordable RX variant (front-wheel-drive) starts at $48,500. The F-Sport, which also doubles up as the range-topping variant of the lineup, starts at $62,750. On the other hand, the 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8 starts at $57,200 (base model).
So, how do these compare on the exterior? Well, if you had the chance to visit this year's New York Auto Show, the 2023 Lexus RX 500h on display stood out like a sore thumb on display thanks to its copper finish.
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport is a high trim performance variant
Since it's the high-trim variant, it has an exterior makeover with unique bumpers, a fancy grille, and black accents. To emphasize its performance acumen, it packs bigger brakes, 'F Sport badging,' and a host of bells and whistles to separate it from its lesser variants.
Under the hood, the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport packs a turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine with electrical assistance capable of a combined 366 hp (371 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It'll do o to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph).
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport owners will enjoy many new features, including the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 driver assistance package that offers motorcycle detection, intersection support, radar cruise control, and new curve speed management.
The 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8, on the other hand, has a simple yet straightforward appeal. It combines an elegant design (interior and exterior) with purposeful engineering.
Not a lot has changed on the Volvo XC60 Design
The 2023 Volvo XC60 hasn't changed much on the exterior, and as Sam notes – it looks the same as it's been for a while. Since it's not the Polestar trim, it doesn't come with fancy exterior bits, including the yellow calipers.
Fortunately, the 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8 has air suspension but less cargo space than the Lexus RX 500h F Sport. Based on Sam's comparison, the XC60 felt roomier (more headroom) and more comfortable. The Lexus RX was too much off the ground.
Under the hood, the 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8 has a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor capable of a combined output of 455 hp (461 ps) and 523 lb-ft (709 Nm) of torque. The petrol engine drives the front wheels, while the electric motor drives the rear wheels. As such, it'll do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
The electric motor is an upgrade on the 2023 variant from 87 hp (88 ps) to 143 hp (145 ps). Also, the lithium-ion battery features an extra layer of cells, increasing the capacity from 11.6 kW/h to 18.8 kW/h (36 miles/ 58 kilometers on a single charge).
The 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8 can drive on batteries alone
Like most electric vehicles, the T8 has one-pedal driving, which engages regenerative braking when your foot lets off the accelerator. You can also drive the XC60 T8 on batteries alone. It takes a learning curve to set it up (no stand-alone drive switch), as a result, owners will have to get used to scrolling through the menus to activate it.
What does Sam think of the two? "You drive a Volvo; you feel good about yourself. I like the look of this. I like how it drives; my problem is that it feels very small on the inside, but the power just makes you forget about that a little bit," he said about the 2023 Volvo XC60 PHEV T8.
He believes the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport is the better of the two. "I'll have to go with the Lexus because it is new. It does have good fuel efficiency even though it's not a plug-in hybrid, and it's roomy on the inside. It offers lots of tech features in the back, lots of tech features in the front, it's well equipped, and it's slightly cheaper," he confessed.
What would you prefer between the two? I'd go with the Volvo; it offers a superior powertrain, more power, and a much better drive experience thanks to drive modes. Let us know what you think of the two in the comments section below.