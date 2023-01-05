Volvo Sees Double-Digit Sales Drop in 2022, Blames Supply Chain Issues, COVID Lockdowns

More on this:

1 New Volvo EX90 Makes U.S. Debut at CES 2023, First Deliveries Scheduled for Early 2024

2 Volvo Trademarks C60 With the USPTO and EUIPO, Coupe-Styled SUV Seems Likely

3 Volvo EX90 vs. Cadillac Lyriq: Can GM Really Hope to Compete with Sweden’s Apex SUV?

4 Volvo XC40 Tops IIHS Crash Test Score and Is the Only Small SUV With Maximum Points

5 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 AWD Polestar Engineered – An SUV With Two Faces