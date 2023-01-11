Volvo Recalls V60 Cross Country, XC60, and XC90 to Replace Steering Gear

Not to be confused with the Volvo Group, the Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars division was sold to Chinese automaker Geely in 2010. The Swedish automaker has had a few quality-related issues ever since the Ford Motor Company era, and said quality issues continue to rear their ugly heads.
On this occasion, however, Volvo blames Robert Bosch Automotive Steering for the concern that led to the recall of 74 vehicles in the United States of America and 7 vehicles in Canada. More specifically, a manufacturing error in the supplier’s screw assembly station has fed double screws on top of each other. The steering wheel may lock up due to a screw falling into the gearbox housing, increasing the risk of a crash.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Critical Management Team designated this concern as being critical on December 21st, 2022. The Field Service Action decision was confirmed by Volvo Cars on December 28th. The supplier, on the other hand, informed the automaker of this problem on September 2nd.
Hungary-based Robert Bosch Automotive Steering initially detected a loose screw in the steering gear. Following the initial investigation, the Critical Concern Management Team was presented with this problem on November 30th. Only steering gears delivered with a specific assembly line fault code are affected, and steering gears fitted to certain units of the 2019 to 2022 model year V60 Cross Country, XC60, and XC90 SUVs.
Dealers have already been informed of this recall, whereas the planned owner notification date is March 1st, 2023. The affected population of vehicles was manufactured in the period between November 15th, 2018 and February 7th, 2019 as per the recall report attached below as a pdf.
Not nearly as popular as the XC60 and XC90 sport utility vehicles, the V60 Cross Country is best described as Volvo’s equivalent to the Audi A4 allroad and Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain. The V60, as you’re well aware, is the station wagon-bodied sibling of the S60 D-segment sedan.
Manufactured on the SPA platform of the XC60 and XC90 at the Ridgeville assembly plant in South Carolina, the V60 Cross Country is currently listed with a starting price of $49,000 sans destination charge. Available in nine colors and two equipment levels, the V60 Cross Country features a 2.0-liter turbo, all-wheel drive, and mild-hybrid assistance.
The XC60, as in the Swedish automaker’s best-selling nameplate in 2022, carries a starting price of $43,650 plus $1,095 for the destination fee. It features quite a few more choices than the V60 Cross Country, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain that Volvo advertises under the Recharge moniker. Last but certainly not least, the family-sized XC90 is $56,000 for the most basic of specifications. Despite the introduction of the electric EX90, the fossil-fuel XC90 will be offered for the foreseeable future.
