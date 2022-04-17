Is It a Supercar? Is It a Crossover? No, It's the Sterrato, Lambo's Most Extreme Huracan

If anyone told us some 20 years ago that Lamborghini will launch a super crossover, based on the same platform as the Volkswagen Touareg, and that they will eventually ditch the naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines altogether, we would have told them to go easy on the hallucinogenic substances. But here we are, in 2022, which is the brand’s final year of non-electrified model launches.