Is It a Supercar? Is It a Crossover? No, It's the Sterrato, Lambo's Most Extreme Huracan

CEO Stephan Winkelmann has made it clear that as of 2023, the company will only introduce vehicles with electrical assistance, and that includes the successor of the Aventador. Nonetheless, with some eight months left until New Year’s Eve, there is enough time to present more exciting products that do not have anything in common with the electric cloud hovering above the automotive industry.
And they will, because Lamborghini has already confirmed two versions of the Urus for 2022. One of them will obviously be normal facelifted model, whereas the other could be the track-focused EVO. The company’s super crossover lineup should eventually grow to include a plug-in hybrid too, though that one will likely debut next year.
A new variant of their V10-powered supercar, the Huracan Tecnica, was just introduced, with rear-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, enhanced aerodynamics, and power on par with the EVO. And they won’t stop here, because another Huracan will officially premiere before the end of the year, and it will be the most extreme take on the model yet. Previewed by the 2019 Huracan Sterrato Concept, it may or may not retain that moniker, but that’s not important. What truly matters is that it will actually be able to venture off the beaten path every now and then.
rally-bred supercar if you may, as in theory, that is what it is (or it will be). Sporting more inches between its belly and the road than any rear mid-engine model ever made by Lamborghini, it will also have different front and rear bumpers. The fat tires, hugging the new alloys, will spin inside the wheel arches, which should get black plastic protection, just like the side skirts. Skid plates could be a thing here, and Lamborghini will top it off with roof rails. We are also keeping our fingers crossed for an LED light bar that would elevate the visual drama.
Sturdier upholstery should be wrapped around the seats inside, and it might get rubber floor mats straight from the factory. In all likelihood, enthusiasts should expect at least one additional driving mode over the regular Huracans, aimed at making it feistier once the paved road ends, and perhaps new submenus in the infotainment system.
Naturally, the whole experience will be sprinkled with the usual V10 noises. Lamborghini is understood to give it the same amount of power as the Huracan EVO, where the 5.2-liter unit, which does not feature any forced induction, kicks out 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. A dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission is responsible for channeling the thrust to the all-wheel drive system with mechanical self-locking differential in the EVO, which does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and tops out at 202 mph (325 kph).
Undoubtedly a future collectible, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, if that is indeed its real name, should be one of the most exciting products ever launched by the Italian car firm. It definitely has our attention, as we’re dying to see it, and find out what it is capable of. As far as I’m concerned, it is the hottest new car of the year, and the only thing that can come close to offering the same thrills is Porsche’s upcoming 911 Dakar (name unconfirmed).
