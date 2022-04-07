Off-Road-y Porsche 911 to Be Called the 911 Dakar?

Jacked-up versions of the new-gen Porsche 911 have been flying past the camera for quite some time now, and we initially thought that the model will be named the 911 Safari, you know, like the original.
As spy shots of prototypes kept hitting the web, so did other rumors, including one that left the ‘Safari’ moniker behind, replacing it with the ‘Cross Turismo,’ like the more rugged-looking variant of the Taycan. Now, it appears that Porsche has finally decided to christen it the 911 Dakar.
That would make a lot of sense, as the German automaker is looking to put some distance between the new one and its iconic predecessors, and the moniker would honor their Paris-Dakar wins in 1984 and 1986. Furthermore, it looks like Walter Rohrl himself had used the ‘Dakar’ hashtag on social media, before deleting the post, according to our man with the cam.
Whatever they end up naming it, one thing is certain: no one will mistake it for anything else. Besides the jacked-up design, the 911 Dakar (if that is indeed its name) will feature plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body and will retain the overall shape of the 992 on which it builds. The latest scoops show the prototype on the Nurburgring with multi-spoke alloys, red brake calipers, dual exhaust pipes, and boomerang-shaped rear wing.
The big unknown here is what engine they decided to go with, as there are plenty that would fit the bill, making it a true all-weather supercar that is not afraid to get down and dirty. Another thing that we do not know is when they will unveil it, yet the latest reports hint at a possible 2022 presentation, so in all likelihood, it’s a few months away from showing its true colors. Also, it will not have that many direct rivals to compete against, as the only off-road-themed supercar that will launch before the end of the year is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (name unconfirmed).
