Off-Road-y Porsche 911 to Be Called the 911 Dakar?

More on this:

1 New 911 Safari Takes On the Ice Roads, Other Porsches Act as Bodyguards

2 Porsche 911 Safari Mixes Jacked Up Looks With Timeless Design for Overlanding Opulence

3 Porsche 911 Safari Closes In on Its Official Reveal, This Is It in Its Production Body

4 2022 Porsche 911 Safari Is in a Class of Its Own

5 Dune-Bashing Porsche 911 Safari Prototype Returns to the Nurburgring