Imagined Renault 4 E-Tech Looks Like Rivian's R3X Retro Crossover for Europe

This week is big in America, rather than 'big in Japan,' and it's also mostly about EVs with a hint of ICE-powered 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo promises.
We are talking, of course, about the major introductions from Dodge and Rivian. The Stellantis brand jumped on board the "new era of Dodge muscle" with the introduction of the eighth generation Charger as a successor to both L-bodied models, the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe. Now, it's a single nameplate offering both the four-door sedan form factor and the classic two-door fastback coupe body style.
Additionally, they're also playing with two EV and another couple of ICE powertrains, just to be on the safe side. Meanwhile, Rivian announced a completely new platform to underpin the fresh mid-size R2 sport utility vehicle and R3 plus R3X crossover hatchbacks. Given their quirky yet lovable design, the latter two immediately sparked a massive debate online about their source of inspiration – which seems to be that of 1980s rugged hatchbacks, both from America and Europe.
It seems that retro-modern styles are all the rage these days, especially over at French automaker Renault, which might be preparing the perfect counterpart for the American R3 – they are gearing up for the upcoming presentation of the Renault 4 E-Tech. Following in the footsteps of the newly introduced Renault 5 E-Tech, this fresh EV will revive another beloved nameplate – the economy car dubbed R4 or 'Quatrelle' in French, which was manufactured by the automaker between 1961 and 1994 in over eight million units.
We have already caught it testing courtesy of our spy photographer partners, and the latest spies were taken near the Arctic Circle, indicating that it's about to complete the winter testing phase. This subcompact EV will take the form of a quirky crossover, and its rivals are already well-known: Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600e, Alfa Romeo Milano, Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, or the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. Also, for those who can't wait until the official introduction, we have a way to alleviate the pain of waiting.
The imaginative realm of digital car content creators includes the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of the upcoming Renault 4 E-Tech revival. It's an unofficial ode to the R4, but also models like the Renault 17. However, take all of it with a healthy dose of salt because the author says he already imagined it long ago.
Anyway, the design can't be too far off the lot because Renault will seek to integrate a lot of R4 styling into the modern revival, just like it did with the R5 and Renault 5 E-Tech. As for the powertrains, we are pretty sure the same underpinnings, electric motors, and battery packs will apply to both of them. What do you think?
