2026 Rivian R2, R3, and R3X Unveiled: The Future Has Never Looked Better

The 2026 Rivian R2 has finally been introduced. The SUV is a refined mini R1S with lots of range and performance. But probably the most important thing is that it has a great starting price: $45,000. However, Rivian surprised us all with an unexpected launch – the R3 and R3X. Here's everything you need to know.
We've always said that Rivian is one of the post-Tesla startups that have shown great promise. It can become as important as Ford if it manages to survive and bring forward reliable and lovable products. The R2 is that product many will definitely like. However, the R3 and, specifically, the R3X will help the Irvine-based marque gain a good grip on the European and American markets.
The 2026 Rivian R2 is, as many have expected, a two-row R1S that embodies what Rivian is all about and proves that R1-series customer feedback has been taken seriously.
There's a roomy frunk that doesn't come with a button to close it (one less thing that can go wrong), rear quarter windows that can pop out, a rear windshield that can drop into the tailgate (Fisker Ocean style), second- and first-row seats that go completely flat, not one but two gloveboxes, new steering wheel scroll wheels that are larger and come with haptic feedback, new displays that are richer in color and sharper, new seats, and more storage space in the doors (because a speaker was removed). The flashlight is still in the door.
There is even more storage space in the center console! You'll be able to carry anything and everything without worrying about room to hide it all from curious eyes. It'll be the perfect everyday car. What we have here is a new daily driver for many Americans.
The Rivian R2 uses a 4695 battery cell, which is a size and shape that BMW considered for its Neue Klasse EVs as well. These are made by Samsung, and there's a chance Tesla could use them, too.
The last one should sprint from zero to 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds while also offering over 300 miles of range. The other two powertrain options should offer a similar all-electric go capacity. As you may expect, the dual- and the single-motor versions should be able to go farther than the tri-motor R2.
At this point, we can't help but wonder: will the quad-motor Rivian survive after 2026 or is the tri-motor solution the future? It certainly seems like the Bosch contract is in danger.
The Rivian R2 measures 185.6 in (4,715 mm) in length, 66.9 in (1,700 mm) in height, and has a wheelbase of 115.5 in (2,935 mm).
If the NACS-equipped Rivian R2 qualifies for the EV tax credit in 2026, then we're looking at a single-motor two-row eSUV that will have a starting price of $37,500 for eligible buyers. That's incredibly appetizing. The tri-motor might cost around $60,000. Fortunately, all versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.
The CEO didn't say anything about bidirectional charging, but the charging port is at the rear. That confirms that the February sighting was correct. The charging port's location is changing.
Deliveries start in the first half of 2026. Production will begin in Normal, Illinois, late next year or in early 2026. The Georgia plant will still help Rivian to expand, but it will remain pivotal for the R3 and R3X.
The R3 has a wheelbase that's around five inches shorter than the R2's. It will come with the same powertrain and have a rear glass that opens electrically. The R3 will still have two displays and two gloveboxes. There's no Tesla-like cost-cutting.
The R3X is an all-electric hot hatchback with great ground clearance and a higher driving position that will make anyone feel ready to venture into rallying. Sadly, Rivian didn't reveal the price. We expect it to start from around $38,000, though.
Nobody knew that Rivian had an R3 and R3X in the pipeline. It was a complete but much-welcomed surprise. Investors liked it, too. The stock price increased by around 10% after the reveal.
Finally, the R2, the R3, the R3X, and the way Rivian packaged all this information nicely by suggesting that its cars are for everyone and everything means this company is a winner in the making. But before we give it the heavy crown, let's wait and see just how good the new EVs will be.
The new Rivian EV will also come with 11 cameras and five radars. The marque doesn't intend to abandon its self-driving plans.
One more thing…Yes, Rivian made a smaller car-like crossover SUV. The R3 (and R3X) looks like the product of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Lancia Delta Integrale affair. The two have fooled around and, fortunately for many buyers, decided to keep the "baby."
The R3 has a wheelbase that's around five inches shorter than the R2's. It will come with the same powertrain and have a rear glass that opens electrically. The R3 will still have two displays and two gloveboxes. There's no Tesla-like cost-cutting.
The R3X is an all-electric hot hatchback with great ground clearance and a higher driving position that will make anyone feel ready to venture into rallying. Sadly, Rivian didn't reveal the price. We expect it to start from around $38,000, though.
Both the R3 and R3X will share the drivetrain with the R2. That means customers will be able to order a tri-motor R3X and discharge the vehicle's battery off the beaten path.
Nobody knew that Rivian had an R3 and R3X in the pipeline. It was a complete but much-welcomed surprise. Investors liked it, too. The stock price increased by around 10% after the reveal.
Finally, the R2, the R3, the R3X, and the way Rivian packaged all this information nicely by suggesting that its cars are for everyone and everything means this company is a winner in the making. But before we give it the heavy crown, let's wait and see just how good the new EVs will be.