Fresh Rivian R3X Turns Into Dreamy AMC Gremlin Revival With Just a Few CGI Tweaks

After Dodge's big 2024 Charger Daytona EV and 2025 Charger SIXPACK (ICE power) reveal, it's time for another major automaker to take the red carpet's spotlight. Rivian deftly took to the stage to present its new mid-size EV platform underpinning the first-ever R2 and R3 models.
This time, R2 – without a second letter – is Rivian's "all-new mid-size SUV delivering a combination of performance, capability, and utility in a five-seat package optimized for big adventures and everyday use." With a target price of around $45k, many could say it was devised as the Tesla Model Y killer, but there's a big caveat: it's slated to come in 2026, by which time the rivals could already move the Model Y to refreshed underpinnings and a lower price bracket.
R3 – this time both with or without a letter – is a mid-size crossover that feels smaller "but delivers big in terms of performance, off-road capability, passenger comfort, and storage." Still gunning after Tesla, Rivian also introduces its first dedicated performance variant, R3X, "offering even more dynamic abilities both on and off the road." Even better, the R3 line will go down even further in terms of pricing, though Rivian doesn't go into details and only says it "will be priced below R2." The all-new platform packs Rivian's latest achievements, including a tri-motor configuration, but also the all-new 4695 cell for the batteyr pack and a native NACS fast charging standard.
However, if you feel that Rivian's R3 looks familiar, you're not the only one. While the R2 obviously takes after the R1S in terms of styling, the R3 was designed to look iconic – and may end up the latest subject of memes across the automotive world. In fact, mere hours since the official introduction, it has already become the subject of debate as people wonder if it doesn't actually resemble a 1980s hatchback. Of course, the Internet already has some suspects, like Lancia's Delta Integrale, Volkswagen's Golf Mk2 or the 1989 Golf Country, or even a Lada Niva.
Well, in the end, everyone's entitled to an opinion – beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But if anyone wants professional advice, it's easy to listen to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, loves messing around with all things CGI from GM and Ford but can't ignore the latest EVs either. So, he recently fiddled with the Chrysler Halcyon concept to make it an awkward station wagon and also turned Dodge's Charger into a proud Magnum.
Now that his Stellantis job is over, he also turned to Rivian and decided the 1980s hatchback the R3X reminds him of is none other than AMC's Gremlin. The American Motors Corporation subcompact, built as a two-door sedan and two-door hatchback, remained etched in popular culture due to the latter's quirky looks and was highly successful – the total production was 671,475 examples over a single generation between 1970 and 1978. So, is it awkward to look at this AMC Gremlin R3X rebirth and say it's spot on?
