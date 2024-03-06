2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV and ICE-Powered 2025 SIXPACK Versus the World

In a few words, the game-changing (for Stellantis, at least) eighth-generation Dodge Charger is as follows: two body styles, two all-electric drivetrains, and two gas-powered options. Many more variants could follow.
Right now, you can't really find (aside from some ultra-expensive restomods) too many EVs outside of the crossover, sedan, or truck areas. Dodge wants to subvert the expectations by introducing the all-new Charger based on the STLA Large platform by allowing the modern sedan to live on and bringing back the classic two-door fastback coupe form factor.
However, it will not be alone on the market with the 2024 Charger Daytona EVs and the upcoming 2025 Charger SIXPACK sedan and coupe. First and foremost, the automaker says this is the "world's first and (currently) only electric muscle car," which is going to stir quite a considerable debate among traditional fans who only want to see the muscle car term applied to a V8-powered, American, rear-wheel drive, two-door car.
First and foremost, the Charger Daytona is not V8-powered, and secondly, it's not even produced in America because the manufacturing location is the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. Thirdly, all Charger models are all-wheel drive. However, many more will agree that, indeed, it's a muscle car – it's going to feature the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, a setup that is supposed to deliver the same levels and of sound intensity as a Hellcat to set it apart from normal BEVs.
It's an unorthodox way of thinking, but Dodge probably will respond to detractors by reminding everyone that a V6-powered Buick Grand National GNX reached cult status. At the same time, the L-bodied Charger sedan also reached high-performance stardom, with instances of its Hellcat models soaring way above the 700-hp threshold. Additionally, it seems that Stellantis allowed Dodge to drop the efficiency mantra for the Charger – it may have a maximum range of 317 miles, but it's also ready to goof around the local quarter-mile dragstrip before entering the allocated lane and dropping an estimated 11.5s elapsed time.
Things like the new 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, the 40-hp PowerShot boost feature (normal operation offers 456 and 630 hp on the Daytona R/T and Scat Pack), or the new Donut Mode, Drift Mode, and two Race Prep options show that Dodge has thought about how many times drivers will goof around and log their experiences through the Drive Experience Recorder. Interestingly, that makes it harder to categorize and find worthy rivals for it.
In fact, it was probably a wise decision by Ford to showcase only the Mustang GT, Dark Horse, and GTD with V8s under the hood and such a massive power gap – now they have enough space between 500 and 800 horsepower to bring out a couple of Shelbys to the market and adequately rival the all-new Charger SIXPACK. For sure, everyone would love to see the GT350 and GT500 come back, right? Now, let us get back to the Charger Daytona EVs, which are the models that will come to market first. Well, it will be an interesting brawl with the rest of the EV realm.
First and foremost, the Dodge Charger Daytona EV is reportedly extremely heavy – it weighs 5,838 lbs, which is almost as much as a fully decked-out Kia EV9 seven-seat crossover (5,886 pounds)! Meanwhile, the old Charger Scat Pack, which wasn't precisely flyweight either, tips the scales at 4,361 pounds, and potential foes like the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, 2024 Kia EV6 GT, or 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S are much lighter even though they're heavy EVs, too. Interestingly, the EV6 GT falls below the Charger Daytona Scat Pack with 576 horsepower, followed by the Ioniq 5 N, which also musters 'just' 641 horsepower in peak form. The only one above it is the expensive 751-hp Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Still, the facelift brought some pretty significant improvements in terms of power, and now the EV sedan is rocking 938 horsepower in a bid to chase down the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid.
Obviously, we can't end an EV-focused discussion without discussing the Tesla elephant in the room. On this occasion, there's no equivalent model to compete against the Charger Daytona EV coupe because the Tesla Roadster 2.0 is supposed to play in a completely different league alongside models like the Rimac Nevera. However, we are pretty sure that many owners will pit the Charger against Tesla's upcoming Model 3 Performance refresh, which may or may not be called Ludicrous and sports a 627-horsepower dual-motor setup and even staggered wheels. So, if you had to choose, which one would adorn your garage – a new Charger, a V8-powered Ford Mustang, or any of the new EV kids on the block plus the Tesla Model 3 veteran?
As far as we can tell, the ICE-powered options will live on as Ford Mustang's greatest enemies, especially the SIXPACK H.0. version coming next year with 550 horsepower to show the entire world that Stellantis has seen Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with 500 hp in Dark Horse guise and thought very little of it. This is bringing some fascinating cases at the local dragstrip, and we believe that Dodge fans might even start targeting a different category of vehicles – the ones spearheaded by the G82 BMW M4 Competition, which also has a mighty inline-six turbo engine and xDrive all-wheel drive.
