Tesla Model 3 Performance Set for May Debut With 627-HP Dual-Motor Setup, Staggered Wheels

The leaked pictures of Euro-spec Tesla Model 3 Performance offer the best look at the upcoming performance sedan. The leak confirms staggered wheels, with meaty 275/30 R20 tires on the rear axle and a dual-motor configuration featuring new performance drive units. The market debut is rumored to be in May, with an official announcement in the coming weeks.
Update: A new report claims data from the Korean Ministry of Environment show that the upcoming Model 3 Performance will have 627 horsepower thanks to a new 412-hp rear motor. This is a massive upgrade over the previous unit, which delivered 100 horsepower less. The front motor and the battery pack are identical to those in the refreshed Model 3 Long Range.
The refreshed Model 3 launched last September in Europe and in January in the US, with the Model 3 Performance missing in action. The prototypes, leaks, and rumors surrounding the sportiest Highland often conflicted, but the consensus was that it would be the most extreme series-production Model 3 to date. As the market debut nears and the fog clears, we get a better image of what to expect from the successor to the Model 3 Performance.
The controversies started with the naming convention, as rumors seemed to confirm Ludicrous as the chosen one instead of Performance. This suggests the upcoming performance sedan will indeed be a more extreme variant of the Model 3, which seems all but guaranteed. However, Daniel Ho, Tesla's director for Vehicle Programs, said last year that the Performance name won't disappear because of its meaning for Tesla fans. This sounds conflicting, especially as the Ludicrous badge is now a fait accompli, adorning the Model 3 Performance tailgate and bucket seats.
The launch day is also unclear, with some rumors indicating that Tesla will maintain Giga Shanghai advance. This suggests that the Model 3 Performance will arrive in Europe and Asia before being offered in the US. However, other rumors suggest the Performance variant will be offered at about the same time on both sides of the Atlantic (and the Pacific, for that matter). Whatever the case, the current insider information points to a formal announcement by the end of March, with deliveries starting in May at the latest.
The Model 3 Performance will have massive improvements and optimized aerodynamics compared to the regular variants Model 3 RWD and Model 3 LR AWD. The leaks suggest a more track-oriented Model 3, with an aggressive front spoiler and rear diffuser, as well as a carbon fiber rear spoiler that appears bigger than before in the latest leaks.
The latest Tesla Model 3 Performance prototype pictures show a Euro-spec variant, given away by the CCS2 charge port and the horizontal front number plate holder. There's no sign of a front bumper camera, despite some claiming that the Model 3 Performance might come with one. The wheel close-up confirms the staggered wheel setup (a first for the Model 3), with meaty 275/30/20 tires on the rear axle. The aero parts on the wheels appear to pop out individually, based on another picture of a naked wheel rim.
With the wide rear tires comes the realization that the upcoming Model 3 Performance will be much more powerful than the previous generation. The OG Model 3 Performance relied on a 527-horsepower setup, which means Tesla could go for over 600 horsepower this time. The 0-60 acceleration time is expected to drop below 3.0 seconds for the first time (it was 3.1 seconds before). Still, the real boon will be track performance, with early rumors indicating the Model 3 Performance is a cornering beast.
