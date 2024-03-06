Semi-Truck Transporting Tesla Cybertrucks Tips Over on the Highway in Colorado

A semi-truck transporting several Tesla Cybertrucks and Model Ys was involved in an accident on I-25, south of Colorado Springs. The images showing the aftermath of a chain reaction reveal the vehicles are intact despite the highway chaos. The highway was closed for several hours.
The trailer that the cars were transported on tipped over following a collision on the highway on the evening of March 4, around 7:00 PM, outside Fountain, Colorado. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the sector between the Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard exits in order to prevent traffic jams.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the truck transporting the Teslas collided with a roadside barrier, overcorrected across the lanes, and eventually collided with an oncoming Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Silverado. The impact with the two pickup trucks caused the trailer to overturn. The semi-truck was traveling Northbound on I-25 at the moment of the incident.
A photo uploaded to a subreddit for the Cybertruck owners shows that, luckily, all the vehicle secured to the trailer kept their position and did not hit the tarmac, preventing further debris and injuries, which proved, once again, the importance of transportation safety protocols.
However, the overturned trailer blocked the lanes of the highway, so the police needed to temporarily close down the road to get it cleaned up. The trailer truck was transporting Cybetrucks as well as Model Y crossovers.
The driver of the semi-truck and those on board the F-150 walked away unharmed. But a teenager and his passenger traveling in the Chevy Silverado were seriously injured and transported to the nearest hospital.
Two more vehicles, a Mercury Grand Marquis and a Dodge Challenger, suffered blows from the debris following the incident. State Patrol informs that the debris did not come from the seven Teslas mounted on the trailer, which confirms that the vehicles did not sustain any damage in the crash, unlike the vehicle that slammed into the signage of the Beverly Hills Hotel this past weekend.
Most likely, the Teslas will be handed over to customers on time. Crashing brand-new cars during transportation would have complicated things for both buyers and carmaker. The Cybertruck is all the rage right now, with customers having to wait as long as five years unless they go for the Foundation Series, the only one that Tesla is delivering right now.
That is what the vehicles on the trailer were as well. The Foundation Series is powered by two electric motors that generate a total output of 845 horsepower in an all-wheel drive setup. Every customer who wants to take the first version delivered home will have to pay $120,000 for it. All others who placed the $250 deposit but would rather go for other variants still have to wait. The most affordable Tesla Cybertruck starts at $60,990.
