Don't Want to Wait After Dodge Charger Daytona or SIXPACK? Here's an 817-HP V8 Jailbreak!

Dodge just announced the "world's first and only electric muscle car" in the form of the all-new STLA Large-based Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack with 420 or up to 670 electric ponies. If you don't want it as an EV, there are also two gasoline-powered options. Sadly, none of them is a V8.
The US automaker took to the stage on March 5, 2024, to announce the start of a new era for the Charger nameplate. Replacing both the L-bodied Charger sedan and the Challenger coupe because it is offered both in classic two-door fastback coupe form and with a four-door sedan body style, the new Mopar eschews the use of a mighty Hemi V8 under the hood.
Instead, you get 496-hp or 670-hp Charger Daytona EV options plus the ICE-powered choice of Charger SIXPACK S.O. and H.O. with 420 or 550 horsepower to make sure that Ford's Mustang doesn't rest on its laurels of best-selling American sports car. Sadly – and this is already stirring a massive debate in the online world – none of these variants include a mighty Hemi V8 for the all-new eighth-generation Dodge Charger.
Interestingly, this is probably going to make the 2023 and below model-year Dodge Challenger and Charger a lot more valuable than before. As such, it is no wonder that the aftermarket realm is preparing to stir the pot and enlighten the soul with its visions of the perfect HEMI V8-powered Mopar build. If you need an example, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Charger sedan.
The aftermarket outlet recently presented this Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak to the world with the usual RS Edition touches. Dressed in Nipsey and featuring a set of stylish gray stripes on the outside, the Charger sedan is not gunning for a contrasting look inside, hence the Linen and Nero atmosphere. Under the hood resides the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that usually produces 717 horsepower, but on this occasion, there's a little secret at play – it packs 817 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Stage 1 performance package, which adds another 100 ponies without too much effort.
As such, the venue believes this Charger will jailbreak your way to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds while the top speed is now 205 mph or 330 kph. Naturally, since this is a bespoke RS edition treatment, the muscly yet elegant Mopar features various additional enhancements, including 22-inch Gloss Black Race Spec aftermarket wheels with Nipsey brake calipers tucked behind them, RS Black Optics Trim with Black Accents, RS front and rear aero valance, plus a subtle 25mm lowering of the suspension setup, among others.
