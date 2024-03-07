All-New Dodge Charger Daytona Convertible Is Merely Wishful Thinking, But Shouldn't Be

Stellantis started "the next era of Dodge muscle" on March 5, 2024, with the eagerly-awaited official presentation of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and 2025 Dodge Charger SIXPACK models in traditional two-door fastback coupe form and, surprisingly, with a four-door sedan body style.
Everyone and their mother knew in advance – thanks to the Charger Daytona SRT concept but also the ton of spies, teasers, and leaks – that Dodge is ready to adopt the novel EV lifestyle. They are doing it step by step, beginning with the up to 496-horsepower Daytona R/T and up to 670-hp Daytona Scat Pack. Those who still fancy ICE power under the hood will receive the SIXPACK S.O. (standard output) and SIXPACK H.O. (high output) models with the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo engines under the hood of the sedan or coupe.
Interestingly, beyond the first entry into the electric muscle car world, ahead of the upcoming battles with Teslas and Mustangs, and many other caveats, it's important to note that Dodge is pretty darn wise to hedge their bets with two EV powertrains, two gasoline-powered models, and two body styles. As such, there's something for everyone. Or almost, actually. In fact, many folks will scream foul play because there's no mighty V8 in sight.
However, suppose you ask the imaginative realm of digital car content creators about what's missing. In that case, they will immediately start ranting about new and bigger wheels or a drag-focused aerodynamic kit, among many other things. Alas, not everyone wants more power or bigger burnouts. For example, the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has noticed Dodge's surprise return with a four-door Charger and now also wants a Convertible body style.
Frankly, that is – seriously – not a bad idea at all. We heard that Dodge somehow made the Charger Daytona EV much heavier than anyone would have imagined (as much as a fully-tricked-out three-row EV crossover). As such, chopping the roof and hypothetically adding a soft top would go a long way toward alleviating some of the mass concerns. Besides, can you imagine its handling when the center of gravity is lowered some more?
Secondly, while the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8-equipped GT and Dark Horse models aren't direct rivals anymore for Dodge, that doesn't mean the Detroit automaker shouldn't think about stealing some clients of the Mustang Convertible. Sadly, this is merely wishful thinking, and with passenger cars losing ground to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it's probably never going to happen – at least until someone involves the aftermarket realm, that is. Hopefully, that will happen sooner rather than later.
