Not Everyone Is Happy With the New Dodge Charger, and Some Can Do Something CGI About It

The entire automotive world is currently discussing the many pros and cons of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV and 2025 SIXPACK (ICE-powered) versions – and pixel masters are pretty vehement about both of them.
Last year was a sad one for the American muscle car sector – General Motors retired the sixth generation Chevy Camaro with no immediate plans for a successor, and Stellantis ordained Dodge to also cease production of the L-bodied Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, plus it also stopped manufacturing the big Chrysler 300 sedan as a bonus that no one really wanted or even asked for.
Luckily, the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, GT, Dark Horse, and GTD don't need to sail alone because Dodge just introduced the tangential eighth-generation Charger rival. It's not a direct foe anymore, though, despite offering both the four-door sedan treatment and bringing back the classic two-door fastback coupe body style to the new lineup based on the fresh STLA Large platform.
Instead, Dodge wants the honor of having the world's "first and only" electric muscle car with the 2024 Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack rocking up to 670 electric ponies for an estimated zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 3.3 seconds and a potential 11.5-second ET down the quarter-mile at the local dragstrip. The sedan and coupe can also be had with 2025 SIXPACK S.O. and H.O. powertrains, which means they're equipped with the 420 and 550-hp versions of the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo Hurricane engine series.
So, many will argue that Ford's Mustang is no longer an enemy. However, before we get into that heated argument, let's start with the simple fact that not everyone is happy about the design treatment bestowed upon the latest Charger – even though its coupe variant is almost the same as the previewing Charger Daytona SRT concept. Naturally, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators can also do something CGI about that.
Some have opted for things as simple as a new set of wheels – HRE Performance Wheels asked its resident pixel master to do that, and the improvements were quite visible. Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thought about the same thing – and you can see his quick work embedded below. But that's not all, as some artists delved a little deeper.
For example, the virtual automotive designer a.c.g_design has a very distinct style, and he dropped the signature CGI design on the front of the Charger Daytona to make it a bit more traditional with a hood scoop instead of the subtle front wing plus a headlight and bumper redesign along with a more pronounced black aerodynamic plastic kit. If that's not your angle, no worries, there's more.
As such, Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, is keen on unofficially reworking the entire side profile of the Charger coupe with the wheels from the previewing concept and a reworked C pillar plus rear glass and sloping roof that makes it a more traditional two-door coupe rather than a fastback body style.
