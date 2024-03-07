Stunning First-Gen Pontiac Firebird Restomod Will Include Modern ZL1 Camaro DNA

Unfortunately, the sixth generation Camaro (momentarily) marks the end of life for the iconic Chevy pony and muscle car. No worries, at least it will have company in car Valhalla – its Pontiac Firebird sibling has been waiting there since 2002.
Unlike Ford, which is merrily selling the 2024 Mustang S650 with EcoBoost and Coyote V8 powertrains to anyone who wants to be traditional, or Dodge, which is embarking on the electric muscle car journey and also downsized to inline-six mills, Chevrolet basically chose to retire the Camaro without a planned successor. Luckily, there are enough sixth-generation donors out there to fulfill many restomod dreams.
One of them arrives in front of us courtesy of two members of the imaginative guild of digital car content creators. John, a virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, has embarked on a second amazing design project alongside the pixel master tucked behind the amzingdesigns account. Just recently, we saw them do their best to promote a ludicrous engine swap for an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
More precisely, their renderings for the Hobby Shop Garage previsualize the bonkers attitude of a Skyline GT-R equipped with a towering, supercharged LS V8 – and the crazy folks over at the aftermarket outlet want to do everything for real in just 48 hours in front of a live audience because they're streaming the entire shebang on virtually every social media channel out there. As a reminder, the madness lasts between March 13 and 15, and those who feel sorry for the RB25's fate should also tune in because the folks are giving it away for free as part of the related activities!
Anyway, back to John and his partner from amzingdesigns, they are already up to a whole different design project after a very "unique client" asked them to envision his or her perfect restomod – a first-generation Pontiac Firebird reskinned with a modern body kit that fully respects the proportions of the original car while also allowing for the fitment of a modern Chevy Camaro ZL1 chassis. Presumably, they're not leaving out the engine and transmission, so when it comes to life, this Firebird restomod would command no less than 650 supercharged ponies.
As for the design, there aren't a lot of dead giveaways, but there's still enough to know that something is amiss compared to the original iteration of Pontiac's Coke bottle-styled Firebird – both the aerodynamic kit and the wider fender flares are pretty subtle. At the same time, the black trim pieces add to the personality of this upcoming CGI-to-reality project. However, the black bulge on the hood clearly hints that something big is ticking underneath – that would be the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 rocking 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) if there are no modifications compared to the OEM mill.
One of them arrives in front of us courtesy of two members of the imaginative guild of digital car content creators. John, a virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, has embarked on a second amazing design project alongside the pixel master tucked behind the amzingdesigns account. Just recently, we saw them do their best to promote a ludicrous engine swap for an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
More precisely, their renderings for the Hobby Shop Garage previsualize the bonkers attitude of a Skyline GT-R equipped with a towering, supercharged LS V8 – and the crazy folks over at the aftermarket outlet want to do everything for real in just 48 hours in front of a live audience because they're streaming the entire shebang on virtually every social media channel out there. As a reminder, the madness lasts between March 13 and 15, and those who feel sorry for the RB25's fate should also tune in because the folks are giving it away for free as part of the related activities!
Anyway, back to John and his partner from amzingdesigns, they are already up to a whole different design project after a very "unique client" asked them to envision his or her perfect restomod – a first-generation Pontiac Firebird reskinned with a modern body kit that fully respects the proportions of the original car while also allowing for the fitment of a modern Chevy Camaro ZL1 chassis. Presumably, they're not leaving out the engine and transmission, so when it comes to life, this Firebird restomod would command no less than 650 supercharged ponies.
As for the design, there aren't a lot of dead giveaways, but there's still enough to know that something is amiss compared to the original iteration of Pontiac's Coke bottle-styled Firebird – both the aerodynamic kit and the wider fender flares are pretty subtle. At the same time, the black trim pieces add to the personality of this upcoming CGI-to-reality project. However, the black bulge on the hood clearly hints that something big is ticking underneath – that would be the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 rocking 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) if there are no modifications compared to the OEM mill.