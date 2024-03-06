Does the 2025 VW Golf GTI Look Better With Lamborghini and Audi Sport Parts?

The next-gen Volkswagen Golf is reportedly going electric. The compact model will replace the current ID.3 as there is no need for two similarly-sized products to step on each other’s toes, and the GTI and R logos are not going anywhere.
However, it will be a while until the German automaker retires the famous car, and before it does, it will likely celebrate it with a very special swansong. After all, it is an iconic model that dates back to the 1970s, and it deserves to be sent off with a memorable edition.
Volkswagen has access to multiple components, so they could do something remarkable. Starting from a similar premise, thesketchmonkey took to Instagram recently to reveal a fresh take on the latest 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, which features several parts that were sourced from other models that are part of the VW Group.
Can you tell what these are? Well, if you look at the front-wheel drive hot hatch's face, then you will see that it features a new bumper that was digitally sourced from the Lamborghini Huracan STO. The headlamps may look similar to the OEM ones, but they came from the Audi RS 5, and the RS 6 Avant GT lent it its side skirts. Lastly, the wheels are also new and larger than the stock ones.
A virtual power boost would have been something out of this world, especially if performed right with an engine swap. Nevertheless, it is not like the hot hatch needs more punch, as it is already quite fast for a compact. In Europe, the tweaked 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor produces 261 hp (265 ps/195 kW), up from its predecessor's 242 hp (245 ps/180 kW), and comes with a DSG 'box, as the manual was dropped for the mid-cycle refresh.
The first copies are expected to start arriving at showrooms in the United States later this year. It is unknown yet how much the facelifted iteration costs in our market, but we expect it to become a bit pricier compared to the previous model, which carries an MSRP of $31,965. The all-wheel drive VW Golf R will join it, featuring a similar makeover and a minor power boost. The current one has 315 hp (320 ps/235 kW) and starts at $45,665 before the destination charge and dealer fees.
Albeit virtually modified to fit the car's styling, these parts work surprisingly well on the latest Golf GTI. If anything, we are fans of the headlamps and think the side skirts look better than the ones normally equipping it. However, we don't necessarily believe that the V10-powered supercar's front bumper was the best choice. Still, at least it doesn't turn the machine into an OTT proposal.
