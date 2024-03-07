2025 Dodge Magnum Wants To Digitally Cash In on the Electric Car Game

Unless you've been living under a rock, you are aware that the Charger is back in Dodge's portfolio, and besides continuing the recent tradition of a four-door sedan, it’s also offered as a coupe after a rather long hiatus, which replaces the Challenger.
A very big boy whose length is comparable to the Mercedes S-Class and weight to the Cadillac Escalade, the all-new Dodge Charger wants to revolutionize the muscly game. It has one foot deeply planted into the present, as it will get ICE power from early next year, and another one in the future due to its EV nature.
The ICE family will comprise a 3.0-liter twin-turbo lump making 420 horsepower (426 ps/313 kW) in the base Sixpack S.O. and 550 hp (558 ps/410 kW) in the Sixpack H.O. The EV lineup currently includes two 400V proposals, the R/T and Scat Pack, rated at 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW) with a 40 hp (41 ps/30 kW) standard Stage 1 kit, and 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) with an 80 hp (81 ps/60 kW) Stage 2 upgrade, respectively.
According to the spec sheet, the former takes 4.7 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph), and the latter drops the time to 3.3 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in 13.1 and 11.5 seconds, respectively, and rather strangely, it is the lesser R/T that's quicker flat-out, as it tops out at 137 mph (220 kph), as opposed to the Scat Pack's 134 mph (216 kph). The R/T has a claimed range of 317 miles (510 km), and the Scat Pack can do 260 miles (418 km).
The ICE-powered models and the four-door variant will go on sale in early 2025, but could Dodge be prepping a third body style in the form of a station wagon? We'd lean towards the no part, as such models are not that popular anymore in our market (and not only), having lost significant ground to high riders. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean it cannot exist in the virtual realm, right?
Signed by Jlord8 and shared on social media recently, this hypothetical 2025 Dodge Magnum builds on the new-gen Charger. It retains the same face, wheels, and color and features a longer roof ending above the tailgate. We think the rendering artist did a great job imagining the Magnum in modern attire and hope the Stellantis-owned brand decides to think outside the box and give it another shot. Would you buy one if they did?
Further down the line, Dodge will expand the new-gen Charger offering with additional powertrain options, including some 800-volt cars, which will be able to recharge much faster than the current lineup. Speaking of which, the automaker says a 20 to 80% recharge takes 329 minutes at 11 kW and a more decent 41.9 minutes at 175 kW. At 350 kW, the time drops to 27.6 minutes.
