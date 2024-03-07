Everrati Futureproofed the Classic Land Rover: Made It Electric and Sent It to the US

The first-ever Land Rover classic converted into an EV by Everrati has just arrived in the United States. It is called "The Polo Commission" and was handed over to a polo enthusiast, who also happens to be a big car fan.
An electric Land Rover Series IIa was shipped to the US following the conversion carried out by Everrati. The model was completely hand-built, restored, and re-powered with an advanced powertrain that grants it 150 horsepower (152 metric horsepower) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton meters) of torque.
These parameters can be delivered to either the rear axle or to both, depending on the driving mode the one behind the wheel needs and which of them the ride surface requires. A lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60 kWh stores enough energy for the electric Land Rover to drive as far as 150 miles (241 kilometers).
Regenerative braking, as well as AC and DC fast charging capability are on the menu. The powertrain is designed and built by Everrati at its headquarters in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, England.
And it is not just engineering that Everrati did. The team also worked on the looks of the vehicle. The model wears a limestone paintwork and features a canvas roof. Passengers will take their seats on the benches mounted in a face-to-face layout, while the driver will control the Land Rover with the help of a wooden steering wheel.
Everrati handed over the EV in the so-called "Disneyland of Polo" at the prestigious Grand Champions Polo Club, in Wellington, Florida. Craig is the owner of the classic.
He also owns a corporate and equestrian law practice and is a car, design, architecture, and fashion enthusiast. He is also passionate about protecting the environment. So this is how he ended up contacting Everrati and asking them to convert his classic off-roader, which rolled off the production line in 1971.
The result impressed him down to the very last bolt, and he described the vehicle as being "a work of art" both in terms of design and engineering. Craig, the owner of the first-ever Everrati-made Land Rover Series IIa to set wheels on American soil, will be commuting to the office in his electric Land Rover or will be driving to polo fields across the country.
Justin Lunny, CEO of Everrati, calls it a "monumental occasion," which marks the brand's global growth. He claims that the electric classic Land Rover encapsulates the brand's mission and commitment to preserving the legacy of iconic vehicles while making them sustainable and without altering their DNA.
The classic Land Rover joins another Everrati-made model: the first-ever electric Porsche 911 (964) delivered in the United States. The Porsche arrived in America last year.
