This Viper-Powered 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Just Sold for 2025 Ram Rebel Money

Back when you could say ‘Dodge’ and ‘Ram’ in the same breath, the carmaker brought the world a one-of-a-kind sport pickup truck based on the regular Ram 1500, with just 10,000 or so units made. The so-called Dodge Ram SRT-10 first saw the light of day as a concept back in 2002, before its unveiling the following year.
This freaking thing was built by the same people who made the Dodge Viper, which makes sense seeing as how the Ram SRT-10 was powered by a Viper engine – an 8.3-liter V10 made by Chrysler for the third-generation Viper supercar. More on that later.
What we’d like you to focus your attention on right now is this low-mileage 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 six-speed model, which just sold for $68,000 at auction with 451 miles on that Viper-sourced V10 engine. It’s an interesting price for an interesting truck, which looks and probably runs ‘good as new’.
For some additional perspective, you could get a brand-new 2025 Ram Rebel for that money, which is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six engine (the SO not the HO) with 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque. It’s an awesome spec, albeit maybe not as fun to drive as the original Ram SRT-10.
This truck happens to be finished in Flame Red, boasting additional exterior highlights such as the front air dam with integrated fog lights, the domed hood with an integrated scoop, the SRT-specific rear spoiler, lower body cladding, and the polished 22” alloy wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber.
It also comes with a lowered suspension (quite visible, actually), stiffer springs, an additional rear-axle damper (for less axle hop), and ventilated discs at all corners.
Meanwhile, interior highlights include the Dark Slate Gray leather seats with synthetic suede inserts and SRT-10 embroidery, silver trim accents (door panels and dashboard), a power-adjustable driver’s seat, air conditioning, cruise control, an Infinity CD stereo with a subwoofer and six-disc CD changer, push-button start, a Hurst shifter, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
This truck cost $46,240 when new, and the fact that someone paid nearly $22,000 over MSRP for it speaks volumes about how desirable it really is.
To be fair, I’m not sure that most truck buyers would be interested in purchasing this type of vehicle. It’s more of an acquired taste. A bit of a collector’s item, too. In a nutshell, the Dodge Ram SRT-10 is more of a pickup truck-shaped sports car than a “real truck”, so make sure you know exactly what you want before you go looking for one of these beauties.
Now back to that 8.3-liter V10 engine, it was factory-rated at 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual gearbox. On paper, this speedy Ram (in regular cab form) should be able to hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and complete a standing quarter-mile run in 13.6 seconds at 106 mph, before maxing out at 147 mph.
