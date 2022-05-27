The Reimagined 2022 Ram 1500 SRT-10 Has Finally Arrived, Albeit Only Digitally

Sometimes, people throw something wild in your face, say nothing useful about it, and do not even leave a breadcrumb trail to pick the pieces and rework the puzzle yourself. Unfortunately, automotive virtual artists are often like this.
Let us take Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, street bonanza truck dreams, for example. As expected, his latest digital project is an imagined sporty truck. That naturally follows in the footsteps of a Ford Taurus SHO “Coupe” and a Toyota 4Runner 40th Edition “Street” to alternate between virtual passenger car, SUV, and truck creations.
His off-road/sporty truck series is a long-running one already. And, probably following the abundant popular requests, the CGI expert has recently focused solely on the street-like Single/Extended Cab reimagining of popular nameplates, complete with all the high-performance attire needed to give any sports car some big headaches if ever turned real.
Now, since you cannot cook up new ideas as if on a robotic production line, the author decided to come up with a throwback to one of his earlier “sport truck” projects. However, besides the obvious fact that we are dealing with a 2022-like revival of the feisty 2004-2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 (packing the 8.3-liter V10 engine from the third-gen Viper!), there is little to no useful information regarding the reasoning behind the build.
So, we have no idea if the digital content creator means this as a sibling/tribute/connection to the earlier Dodge Ram Dakota SRT Hellcat V8 digital return to life, or if he is just referencing the cool Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab “Street Fighter” that was an integral part of this ongoing series. It is probably more likely the latter case, though.
And so, if this hypothetical rebirth of the Ram 1500 SRT-10 would indeed use the Viper engine all over again, it would probably enter the Ram family with the VX I 650-horsepower Viper V10 directly below that TRX Single Cab impersonation. Well, that would be something, right?
