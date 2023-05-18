Everrati Announces New All-Electric, 440-HP Model Inspired by the Legendary Porsche 911 ST

Most of the EVs coming out nowadays boast a modern or futuristic looks. But what if you're a fan of both electrification and classic cars? Luckily, there are solutions – for instance, Everrati is one of the companies converting classic vehicles into EVs. It just announced its latest redefined and electrified Porsche, inspired by the renowned 911 ST.
Everrati was founded in 2019 in Oxfordshire, UK, where it still designs, develops, and builds its electrified cars. The company focuses predominantly on Porsche 911s regarding conversions, although it tackles other vehicles, such as Land Rovers.
Last month, the EV specialist announced that its first US customers took delivery of an all-electric Porsche 911, marking an important step in the company's global expansion. Now, Everrati is expanding its roster with a new model that pays homage to the ST.
The Porsche 911 ST was manufactured in minimal numbers from 1970 to 1971 as a lightweight racing edition of the 911. In fact, only around 24 were built (the exact number is debated). This, paired with its impressive performance, was enough to make it one of the most sought-after models in Porsche's history.
Everrati's ST-inspired model is based on a restored steel G-series base and features a motorsport-inspired hand-built body. The heart of the vehicle is an OEM-grade 62 kWh battery pack and management system – if it's the same as the brand's 911 (964) conversions, it should be a Tesla Model S Performance-sourced motor. It delivers 440 hp (446 ps) to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential, enabling the car to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in under four seconds. Moreover, the EV will offer over 200 miles (322 km) of range and supports AC and DC Fast charging.
Everrati is ensuring the EV will be as close as possible to the ST. It has teamed up with renowned specialist RS Werks, a US-based company specializing in restoring and customizing Porsche vehicles. It will make sure every bit of the car is true to the original ST, as well as the overall weight and weight distribution.
Everrati has timed the announcement this year to coincide with Porsche's 60th anniversary of the 911 (901), which debuted at the Frankfurt IAA Motor Show back in 1963. The German brand is also rumored to celebrate the anniversary by releasing a brand-new 911 ST as part of the brand's heritage series.
Even though we don't know any exact figures regarding the 911 ST's pricing, considering other of Everrati's models, it should start at around £290,000 (almost $361,000).
Other features of the vehicle are air conditioning, power steering, and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, customers can complete the package with an extra TracTrive suspension, which provides multiple settings that enhance driving dynamics, performance, and comfort.
