2025 Renault 4 E-Tech Subcompact Crossover Spied, Will Compete Against Fiat's 600e

The 5 E-Tech might be Renault's main focus right now, but in the not-so-distant future, a brand-new 4 will join the subcompact hatchback. Spied mere hours after the 5 E-Tech made its debut on February 26, the 4 E-Tech returns into the spotlight with a set of new spy shots from near the Arctic Circle.

22 photos Photo: Baldauf / edited