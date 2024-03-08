autoevolution
 

Original 1971 Mercury Capri Parked in a Barn in New Jersey Needs Minor TLC

Published: • By:
Produced in Germany by Ford's European unit, the Mercury Capri and its Ford counterpart were available with engines many Americans originally laughed at.
1971 Mercury Capri 14 photos
Photo: eBay seller ledlung
1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri1971 Mercury Capri
The first engine offered to Capri buyers was a 1.6-liter Kent inline-four unit, with a 2.0-liter option joining the lineup in 1971. Ford expanded the series with a 2.6-liter V6 in 1972, with another upgrade to 2.8-liter two years later.

The Capri was never supposed to be a rocket on wheels but offered a sporty attitude in an economical package. Carrying a price tag of $2,300 and available as a two-door coupe exclusively until 1974 (a hatchback joined the lineup in 1976), the Capri was never the hit that Ford and Mercury hoped would become.

It's unclear how many examples are still around today, but one of them landed on eBay earlier this week, fresh from a barn in New Jersey.

Seller ledlung says the car still exhibits good shape, coming with an all-original setup and in unrestored condition. The body already exhibits some rust issues, but the damage is minimal. I've seen rust buckets getting a complete makeover to return to the road, so I doubt a few rust spots would make interested buyers walk away.

The car is still solid and requires minimal TLC to return to the road.

It's already driveable as the engine starts, runs, and drives. The Capri still hides the original 1.6-liter Kent four-cylinder unit under the hood and a 4-speed manual transmission. It's not the best engine for someone interested in big muscle and engine performance, but this Capri will make for an excellent daily driver if you want a daily companion to and from the office.

The Capri has only 50K miles on the odometer as it spent many years sitting. It comes with typical problems for a car parked for a long time, including damage to the vinyl upholstery.

The selling price can't be too high, as a Capri can hardly be considered a desirable classic. However, the owner isn't willing to sell it cheaply, so the top bid at the time can't unlock the reserve yet. The highest offer is $4,300, and the owner did not reveal the reserve's value, meaning that the Internet must do better before this Capri can receive a second chance.

If you want to see it in person, you must travel to Augusta, New Jersey. You'll also need a trailer to take the car home, despite the working engine, as it doesn't look prepared for long trips. The owner says you can drive the car "as is" without additional fixes, but I doubt it'd be a good idea to leave on a long journey without first inspecting everything down to the tiniest part.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
Mercury Capri Mercury Capri 1971 Mercury Capri barn find
About the author: Bogdan Popa
Bogdan Popa profile photo

Bogdan keeps an eye on how technology is taking over the car world. His long-term goals are buying an 18-wheeler because he needs more space for his kid’s toys, and convincing Google and Apple that Android Auto and CarPlay deserve at least as much attention as their phones.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories