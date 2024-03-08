Original 1971 Mercury Capri Parked in a Barn in New Jersey Needs Minor TLC

Produced in Germany by Ford's European unit, the Mercury Capri and its Ford counterpart were available with engines many Americans originally laughed at.
The first engine offered to Capri buyers was a 1.6-liter Kent inline-four unit, with a 2.0-liter option joining the lineup in 1971. Ford expanded the series with a 2.6-liter V6 in 1972, with another upgrade to 2.8-liter two years later.
The Capri was never supposed to be a rocket on wheels but offered a sporty attitude in an economical package. Carrying a price tag of $2,300 and available as a two-door coupe exclusively until 1974 (a hatchback joined the lineup in 1976), the Capri was never the hit that Ford and Mercury hoped would become.
It's unclear how many examples are still around today, but one of them landed on eBay earlier this week, fresh from a barn in New Jersey.
Seller ledlung says the car still exhibits good shape, coming with an all-original setup and in unrestored condition. The body already exhibits some rust issues, but the damage is minimal. I've seen rust buckets getting a complete makeover to return to the road, so I doubt a few rust spots would make interested buyers walk away.
The car is still solid and requires minimal TLC to return to the road.
It's already driveable as the engine starts, runs, and drives. The Capri still hides the original 1.6-liter Kent four-cylinder unit under the hood and a 4-speed manual transmission. It's not the best engine for someone interested in big muscle and engine performance, but this Capri will make for an excellent daily driver if you want a daily companion to and from the office.
The Capri has only 50K miles on the odometer as it spent many years sitting. It comes with typical problems for a car parked for a long time, including damage to the vinyl upholstery.
The selling price can't be too high, as a Capri can hardly be considered a desirable classic. However, the owner isn't willing to sell it cheaply, so the top bid at the time can't unlock the reserve yet. The highest offer is $4,300, and the owner did not reveal the reserve's value, meaning that the Internet must do better before this Capri can receive a second chance.
If you want to see it in person, you must travel to Augusta, New Jersey. You'll also need a trailer to take the car home, despite the working engine, as it doesn't look prepared for long trips. The owner says you can drive the car "as is" without additional fixes, but I doubt it'd be a good idea to leave on a long journey without first inspecting everything down to the tiniest part.
