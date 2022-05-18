Imagined Fourth-Gen Dodge Ramcharger Drops 2022 TRX to a Raw, “Street” Level

They say that adults should reach a certain point when goofing around is not an option anymore. Alas, the automotive world is the perfect example of how the inner kid within us always finds a way out and manages to set our cravings for the coolest things ever. Even if the lust is only virtual, sometimes.
In a world where you have Bugatti Chirons capable of all sorts of acceleration and braking records, one might never test during an entire lifetime of ownership because there are so few places in the world where you could do that. Isn’t that goofing around? Or the fact that we have family sedans and crossovers capable of zero emissions but also nine-second quarter-mile dragstrip passes, isn’t that goofing around?
Well, enough with the rhetorical. Let us dream of something else that’s mostly impractical, probably useless, yet incredibly rad. And because most of us do not possess massive CGI skills, we are going to defer to one of the talented virtual automotive artists out there. A prolific one, Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, has had a spectacular series of two-door, off-road/sporty Single and Extended Cab pickup trucks as of late.
But then he recently deviated (everyone needs a break from a certain subject; otherwise, it’s a borderline obsession) with a quick return to passenger cars – a Chevy Malibu ZL1 with the face of a Camaro and the heart of a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing plus a modernized take on the XLR hardtop roadster – and also sprinkled everything with a bonkers SUV idea.
The CGI expert thought of rekindling the Mopar love for the trio of Dodge Ramcharger SUV generations (in production between 1974 and 2001) and quickly imagined an unofficial fourth incarnation based on the crazy, 702-horsepower 2022 Ram 1500 TRX. Now, the CGI comes with three doors and an SUV body, plus all the off-road chops to beat any Bronco into rock-crawling and dune-bashing submission.
So, the most recent “natural progression of (his) recent TRX series” comes in the form of a lowered, wide, brawny Dodge Ramcharger TRX “Street” edition. Plus, this time around, he “didn’t forget the (yellow-accented) front spoiler guards!”
