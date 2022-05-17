1967 Chevy Camaro RS Digital Restomod Looks Clean and Color-Matched Everywhere

Born more than half a century ago, the iconic Chevy Camaro has already reached its sixth iteration. Alas, the road ahead seems murky and dark, and it may easily reach a dead-end unless General Motors does something drastic with the nameplate. So, perhaps it is best to take a CGI look back to rosier times.
Although it has seen its deliveries sunk on the account of quirky, ill-received styling, mid-engine C8 love, and strong competition from both traditional foes such as the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, as well as other sporty heroes like the Toyota GR Supra, the Chevy Camaro is still an impressive pony/muscle car platform to build something custom upon it.
No need to take our word for granted, just look at all the feisty quarter-mile dragstrip monsters or crazy tuner builds like Hennessey’s Chevy Camaro ZL1 Exorcist. Alas, perhaps all the high-tech stuff and the level of prowess implied by these modern customs is too much for the mind and budget of certain fans. So, maybe a look at something older and simpler will do the Camaro trick instead.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of classic car wishful thinking. That usually happens when he is in between rendering-to-reality projects and just wants to stoke our imagination with the possibilities enabled by pre-build visualizations. And his latest example of the classic car variety gone through CGI restomodding and ending up a “clean and beautiful” project is a 1967 Chevy Camaro.
The first-generation RS (Rally Sport) may look like a simple CGI restoration job at first sight, but we feel pretty confident that we are actually dealing with a subtle restomod. Note the careful, tan color-matching that happens everywhere – both inside and outside – but especially on the two-tone chrome/tan “steelies.”
Those sure look like aftermarket pieces because of the sheer dimensions of the tires and they also direct our attention to the possible chassis reworks. Hopefully, the artist also imagined a powerful, modern V8 lurking under the hood in a bid to make the big blocks of lore completely and utterly proud…
No need to take our word for granted, just look at all the feisty quarter-mile dragstrip monsters or crazy tuner builds like Hennessey’s Chevy Camaro ZL1 Exorcist. Alas, perhaps all the high-tech stuff and the level of prowess implied by these modern customs is too much for the mind and budget of certain fans. So, maybe a look at something older and simpler will do the Camaro trick instead.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of classic car wishful thinking. That usually happens when he is in between rendering-to-reality projects and just wants to stoke our imagination with the possibilities enabled by pre-build visualizations. And his latest example of the classic car variety gone through CGI restomodding and ending up a “clean and beautiful” project is a 1967 Chevy Camaro.
The first-generation RS (Rally Sport) may look like a simple CGI restoration job at first sight, but we feel pretty confident that we are actually dealing with a subtle restomod. Note the careful, tan color-matching that happens everywhere – both inside and outside – but especially on the two-tone chrome/tan “steelies.”
Those sure look like aftermarket pieces because of the sheer dimensions of the tires and they also direct our attention to the possible chassis reworks. Hopefully, the artist also imagined a powerful, modern V8 lurking under the hood in a bid to make the big blocks of lore completely and utterly proud…