Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab "Street Fighter" Looks So Cool You'd Want To Buy One

With massive ground clearance, a supercharged V8 good for 702 horsepower, and a ton of cool features, the Ram 1500 TRX is, without doubt, the greatest high-performance pickup truck out there. You'd be tempted to think that there's no room for improvement, but this rendering proves that there is!
Of course, you can always upgrade the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 to deliver way more than 702 horses. After all, Dodge squeezed no less than 840 horsepower out of the same mill for the Challenger SRT Demon. But this rendering isn't about ludicrous amounts of oomph.
And before you say that you've already seen a Ram TRX single cab rendering, this one proposes a different approach to the beefed-up desert runner. Forget about the off-road-ready suspension and the fat tires, this TRX was "conceived" with a different purpose in mind. It's a street fighter aimed at super SUVs and even supercars.
Sitting only a few inches above the ground, this Ram TRX rides on large wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Not only that, but it also sports aerodynamic side skirts and an aggressive front bumper with a three-piece vent layout and a big splitter. It's a face you don't want to see in the rear-view mirror.
This truck would be suited to challenge the Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue on any race track, but it would also be a unique approach to the current truck market. That's because no automaker offers such a beast in 2022. It's a modern version of the Dodge Ram SRT-10 if you will.
If you don't recall this cool truck, it was produced from 2004 to 2006 as a sport truck with Viper-soured, 8.3-liter V10 engine. At 510 horsepower, it was the meanest hauler available at the time. And it was also the quickest. By far!
Ford also produced a couple of cool SVT Lightning versions of the F-150 in the 1990 and 2000s using a similar recipe, but it's not something you'll find in dealerships anytime soon. With everyone already on the electrification path, beefed-up gasoline trucks are a dying breed and that's exactly why this Ram TRX will never be more than a rendering.
But picture a world in which Ram would actually build this hauler, while Chevrolet will turn this Silverado ZL1 rendering into reality. That would be something, right?
And before you say that you've already seen a Ram TRX single cab rendering, this one proposes a different approach to the beefed-up desert runner. Forget about the off-road-ready suspension and the fat tires, this TRX was "conceived" with a different purpose in mind. It's a street fighter aimed at super SUVs and even supercars.
Sitting only a few inches above the ground, this Ram TRX rides on large wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Not only that, but it also sports aerodynamic side skirts and an aggressive front bumper with a three-piece vent layout and a big splitter. It's a face you don't want to see in the rear-view mirror.
This truck would be suited to challenge the Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue on any race track, but it would also be a unique approach to the current truck market. That's because no automaker offers such a beast in 2022. It's a modern version of the Dodge Ram SRT-10 if you will.
If you don't recall this cool truck, it was produced from 2004 to 2006 as a sport truck with Viper-soured, 8.3-liter V10 engine. At 510 horsepower, it was the meanest hauler available at the time. And it was also the quickest. By far!
Ford also produced a couple of cool SVT Lightning versions of the F-150 in the 1990 and 2000s using a similar recipe, but it's not something you'll find in dealerships anytime soon. With everyone already on the electrification path, beefed-up gasoline trucks are a dying breed and that's exactly why this Ram TRX will never be more than a rendering.
But picture a world in which Ram would actually build this hauler, while Chevrolet will turn this Silverado ZL1 rendering into reality. That would be something, right?