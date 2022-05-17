Testy, Ratty Saab 99 Sure Does Not Look CGI-Ready to End at a Local Scrapyard

Back when Saab was still producing automobiles, they first discovered the incredible Audi-BMW-Mercedes-fighting potential of the executive compact car class with help from the 1968-1984 Saab 99.
Just in case your Scandinavian automotive knowledge memory bank has faltered, this was the predecessor of both the equally underrated Saab 90 and the legendary 900/9-3 series. Now, there is no need to run amuck to refresh that storage device as we have the next best thing, albeit only in virtual form.
Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, is back into a prolific European mood but still uses some custom Americana DNA. That must be owed to some of his coolest-ever previous digital projects that involved a wistful early 1960s Ford F-100 thinking low widebody racing is better than anything, a slammed twin-turbo Mercury Montego coupe, or a rad C2 Corvette that looked like IMSA’s America Le Mans series might be ready to be great again.
Anyway, the seed of destruction is strong with this one, it seems, as the virtual Saab 99 was morphed into a twin-turbo Rat Rod that is definitely “still not ready to end up in the local scrapyard,” as per the author’s words. Frankly, we strongly agree – and even if we did not, those Venom-like teeth were enough to keep our opinions safely at bay.
What, you did not notice the menacing livery because of all the other outrageous details, such as the dual vertical exhausts, lack of a hood (or fenders, for that matter), the cross-shaped aftermarket wheels shod in Goodyear slicks, or the widened and slammed attitude? No worries, we also needed to grab our jaws off the virtual floor first, and only after did we ogle enough time to grasp all the neat little details… like the non-existent main lights or the chromed roll cage, among many others.
And just in case that's not enough Scandinavian metal for you, we also have Al Yasid's throwback to a crimson Volvo 240 “Tetris” car embedded second below!
