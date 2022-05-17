Low-Green, Wide VW Beetle Takes Virtual Racer “REV3nGE” Over Becoming Extinct

There is something odd going on at Volkswagen when thinking about how the past meets the present to secure a reborn future. Just think of the cool ID. Buzz, or the surprise decision to bring back to life the Scout nameplate.
Not long ago, we had some time to get up close and personal with the ID. Buzz, the retro-styled battery-powered minivan that appears to live up to the hype. Then, even U.S. dealers were caught by surprise after the sudden VW Ag announcement that it will revive the Scout nameplate as an EV off-roading-oriented brand for North America.
Unfortunately, some might be saddened to see the discontinued, legendary Type 1 (aka Beetle, der Käfer, Bug, Coccinelle, Maggiolino, or Fusca) Volkswagen is not slated for another new lease of life. Sure, there may be a logic behind the decision, owing to the relatively unpopular runs of the New Beetle and its A5 successor. However, some strongly suggest that we have not seen the end of the Type 1 Beetle saga just yet.
And that is especially valid across the virtual automotive realm, where pixel masters still show a lot of love for beetles in the form of digital VW Beetle treatments that are borderline outrageous or even dare to cross into the Porsche 911 x Beetle mashup parallel CGI universe. Well, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has not gone as far as others but still mixes and mashes his passion for old and new with a Type 1 for the virtual ages.
Just calling this a CGI restomod is a severe understatement, as the roll cage and even the hashtags point this Beetle racer build towards much more extreme stuff, such as drifts, drags, and… Formula One! We have no idea where the latter fits in, though we are pretty sure that if real, this green “REV3nGE” Beetle would unleash a barrage of rear-engine roars and tire squeaks on any F1 track. Besides, let us not forget that it has an updated LED-style design, plus a thoroughly slammed and widened attitude!
Unfortunately, some might be saddened to see the discontinued, legendary Type 1 (aka Beetle, der Käfer, Bug, Coccinelle, Maggiolino, or Fusca) Volkswagen is not slated for another new lease of life. Sure, there may be a logic behind the decision, owing to the relatively unpopular runs of the New Beetle and its A5 successor. However, some strongly suggest that we have not seen the end of the Type 1 Beetle saga just yet.
And that is especially valid across the virtual automotive realm, where pixel masters still show a lot of love for beetles in the form of digital VW Beetle treatments that are borderline outrageous or even dare to cross into the Porsche 911 x Beetle mashup parallel CGI universe. Well, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has not gone as far as others but still mixes and mashes his passion for old and new with a Type 1 for the virtual ages.
Just calling this a CGI restomod is a severe understatement, as the roll cage and even the hashtags point this Beetle racer build towards much more extreme stuff, such as drifts, drags, and… Formula One! We have no idea where the latter fits in, though we are pretty sure that if real, this green “REV3nGE” Beetle would unleash a barrage of rear-engine roars and tire squeaks on any F1 track. Besides, let us not forget that it has an updated LED-style design, plus a thoroughly slammed and widened attitude!