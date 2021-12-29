“House of Custom” Drive-In Diner Seems Perfect For CGI Hot Rods and Muscle Cars

For the military folk, R&R usually means rest and relaxation/recuperation /recreation/rehabilitation. For virtual artists, it might be a dreamy American drive-in diner. Modernized for the 21st-century customs.
After previously taking us to Church in the desire to wish everyone a “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays,” a pixel master is again sharing an interesting vision. This time around, for the perfect place to R&R during or after a lengthy road trip. But what does it have to do with the world of automotive stuff?
Everything, when said CGI expert is Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media. He is having a few, very relatable “American dreaming” moments, and we just had to join in on the celebrations.
After all, the Christmas tree scene is riddled with spectacular car projects. We could easily catch hints of both old and new creations, including slammed Hot Rods as well as lifted pickup trucks. Along with just about everything else in between. And it was mesmerizing.
But not everyone is religious (and we are not going to hold a grudge either way), so we better refocus on his other celebratory art piece. It is called “House of Custom” and stems from the pixel master’s love for “streamlined art deco modern styling.” Obviously, he absolutely adores “1950s-1970s architectures.” With a twist, of course: we are dealing here with a cool, modernized drive-in diner.
Naturally, the scene is populated with a few of his custom works. And we noticed an abundance of modern rides this time around. Such as a couple of Dodge Challengers (widebody and purple), a blown-to-smithereens S550 Ford Mustang, as well as everyone’s mid-engine sports car darling, the ultra-widebody, slammed C8 Chevy Corvette.
All fine and dandy, but for me personally, that outrageously stunning 1957 Chevy 150 Tri-Five completely steals the crazy, imaginatively artsy show.
