Hot GM Design Ideation Sketch Tentatively Restores Buick's Four-Door (Electra) Glory

Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating, spending time with family, and giving thanks for all the good things in our life. But there is also one automaker actively nagging fans with hypothetical apparitions that look way cooler than the real-world models.
Some virtual automotive artists only have eyes for something to place the turkey on (like a custom Chevy 3100 bed table, for example!). Others can only think about donks even during Thanksgiving and were quick to give us a gold and white-and-black tuxedo Hi-Riser version of the ubiquitous Rolls-Royce limousine dropped hard on virtually humongous wheels.
Meanwhile, General Motors Design Center’s social media page has decided to “give thanks for hot sketches!” Unfortunately for them and the designer who penned the ideation CGI with the hint of a Buick badge, GM enthusiasts are not holding their breath for a positive strategy reset from Buick happening anytime soon.
So, what we have here (in the gallery, or embedded below) is a wishful-thinking, sporty-looking Buick car. Some fans quickly went out on a limb to imagine this fiery crimson creation from designer Aaron Riggs (aka zambiniftm on social media), who also helped pen the Caddy CT4-V Blackwing, might have something to do with the stunning Buick Wildcat EV concept.
But others might have remarked this dream Buick only has the allure of a two-door coupe and instead it’s more of a sporty take on the traditional sedan trope – with a potential EV twist if we are to judge by the small front intake. As such, it is more appropriate to imagine it as a potential revival for other nameplates.
Naturally, fans were quick to point out a few candidates, including the Riviera personal luxury car, or the Park Avenue full-size premium model. Alas, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, we would love this design transposed in real life for a cooler future take on the iconic Electra, rather than what GM has in store for it – judging by the all-new Electra E5 electric SUV that was recently leaked completely undisguised in China!
