Buick Wildcat EV Concept Morphs Into CGI Production, Should It Be Called Regal?

Buick has had a longstanding relationship with the Wildcat moniker, and it recently renewed the strong ties with an EV concept offering a “first look at brand’s new design direction.” So, no specific models are targeted by this pure design study.
Aside from the actual full-size Wildcat production car manufactured over two generations between 1963 and 1970, Buick has had an entire series of Wildcat concepts. The first three, introduced between 1953 and 1955, were “overseen by legendary chief designer Harley Earl.” Then, in 1985, the Wildcat even transformed into a futuristic, mid-engine AWD supercar.
Now, rather than paving the way for a particular new model, the 2022 Wildcat EV has been presented as a design study for an entire brand’s philosophy and provides a glimpse into Buick’s innovative design direction as it “transitions to an all-electric future.” Logically, that means it will probably never reach production status.
Alas, that little detail is no hindrance across the virtual automotive realm. There, Jim, a pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, quickly interrupts the series where he finds new ways of improving our pickup truck dreams and started working on what sure looks like a slightly toned-down production version of the official Wildcat EV concept.
The CGI expert, a self-appointed General Motors G-body fan, and the proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type was naturally biased towards making the modern design study embrace a certain series. So, claiming that he could not help but “mess” with the new concept, the graphic designer thought about possible resurrection monikers in the hashtags, flaunting both Regal and Grand National nameplates.
Alas, we feel that all efforts are merely wishful thinking, as Buick has set sail on a crossover SUV course in North America, and it is very little anyone could do to sway back its strategy towards passenger cars, even if the purveyor of its upcoming design language is a “powerful, expressive” 2+2 coupe!
