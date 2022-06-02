Wide-Slammed CGI Jeep Gladiator Hellcat Has a Bonkers Twin-Turbo Roof Assembly

Jeep is currently trying to remember dearly departed times with a modern, sustainable twist. But one does not need to see dinosaurs, fake or not, to run amuck screaming with terror or joy – depending on their gladiatorial feelings.
For sure, even people who are not Jeep fans might be just a little enticed by the prospect of seeing the Jurassic Park/World franchise return to glory with the sixth (and possibly final) installment called Dominion, but it is also equally true that some folks might have all sorts of different other dinosaurs on their minds.
Take Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, for example. He is not just an imaginative pixel master but also likes to get down and dirty with cool yet outrageous Rat Rods like a Toyota 2JZ-swapped 1959 Edsel Villager station wagon, among many others. Now, after recently focusing solely on the DIY garage shenanigans, the CGI expert is back in a virtually outrageous mood with another take on a JT-based Jeep Gladiator.
We needed to pinpoint the exact source of inspiration, as there is not much of the original Stellantis North America design left with this digital build project. Styled for the author’s signature Hot/Rat Rod atmosphere, this new Gladiator idea is every bit as bonkers as the previous one that revolved around a no-prep dragster setting. Well, if you ask me, it even outperforms that one, although at the time I did not think that might ever be possible.
Alas, this second Hoosier-equipped slammed monster feels even wider thanks to the partially-naked drag tires – but that is not the most outrageous design idea. Not even remotely, as the CGI expert has cooked up the mother of all exposed twin-turbo setups, with the aids linked to a Hellcat engine (as per the hashtag hints) now perched on top of the roof!
