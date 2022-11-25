Moskvitch ‘D3 Turbo’ Adopts a Digitally Tuned Stance After Bonkers Brand Revival

Frankly, the subject of Russia and its maniac-ordered war on Ukraine (as well as the energy attack against the entire Western world) is so delicate and heart-breaking that I thought thrice if this hypothetical design project is even worth presenting.
Alas, the looks of this unknown crossover SUV got the better of me and I decided to give Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, a chance to showcase his imagined Moskvitch ‘D3 Turbo’ design project. By the way, who is Ildar, one might ask?
Well, this pixel master is well known among his fans for usually playing with tuned cars – and he is not picky about his choices, which range from stuff like a heavily-lifted BMW XM that looks ready to jump around roads untraveled in the Himalayas to ultra-widebody, slammed 2023 Toyota Prius family hybrids, and also anything in between – like a Ferrari SF90 ‘Dakar Cross Edition’ that takes a jab at flagship off-road coupes.
Now, the CGI expert turned his attention to Russian-speaking car enthusiasts with his draft of a potential tuning kit for the revived Moskvitch brand’s first new product, a Chinese-aided crossover. By the way, if you are curious about the bonkers story behind the reintroduction of an awful, Soviet-era automaker, here are a couple of thoughts on the matter.
As far as the hypothetical Moskvitch ‘D3 Turbo’ is concerned, the author followed all the aftermarket realm’s digital percepts to the letter. So, the Russian-made Chinese CUV now sports a subtle widebody kit plus a roster of aerodynamic enhancements, making it a tad more aggressive. There is also a set of larger, concave-style wheels, plus enough hints (especially at the rear, with the big diffuser and dual-outlet quad exhaust setup) that we are dealing with something cooler and more powerful under the CGI hood, as well.
