Honda Reveals New Trim for Japanese N-One Model Called Style + Urban

The Honda N-One is an adorable, Kei-class car available only in Japan. Its design is loosely based on the brand’s first passenger car, the N360, released in 1967. Honda has recently released a new special edition named Style + Urban, adding a touch of luxury and elegance to the vehicle.
One of this new edition’s differences on the exterior is the chrome border around the grille, creating a pleasant contrast with the gloss black section and adding more details to the front of the car. The Style + Urban edition offers five colors for the vehicle: Garden Green Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Premium Ivory Pearl, and Flame Red. Another nice detail is the hubcap with the Honda logo in the middle.
The N-One Style + Urban has a 660cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine attached to a CVT (continuously variable transmission). You can choose between a front-wheel-drive which costs 1,679,700 yen ($12232), and an all-wheel-drive, which costs about $1000 more.
My favorite part is the interior, with tan and charcoal upholstery and a large faux wood panel. These minor tweaks, including a metallic trim to the lower part of the steering wheel, give the interior a tad bit classier look, which I always love to see, even on cars that don’t necessarily inspire elegance at first glance. Opt for the all-wheel-drive version, and you’ll get heated seats too.
Other notable options on the car are the electronically controlled parking brake system, a special package for navigation, and the standard Honda Sensing system that helps keep you safe.
The N-One series first went on sale in Japan in 2012, and because it had to comply with Kei-class standards, it was limited to producing 47 kW (63 HP). Honda introduced the exciting RS trim in 2020, adding cosmetic upgrades that made it look a bit sportier and a crucial yet seemingly unimportant change: the option of a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to the CVT.
Many drivers appreciated this difference as it completely changed the driving experience and feel of the car. The six-speed manual is only available with front-wheel drive; other changes include LED lights and black 15-inch wheels. The RS trim is available with a base price of around $15000.
