Honda Seems To Like Dogs as They Are Releasing a New Range of Dog Accessories in the UK

Dog lovers are everywhere and what we enjoy more than spending time with our pets is being able to take them with us everywhere we go. What we don’t enjoy so much, however, are the regular cleanups in our cars when we struggle to get nasty stains and hairs out of everything (although it is a labor of love and we do it for a good cause).
Our dogs might not enjoy car rides that much either and it could pose at least some dangers to them. A lot of us see them as part of the family and as such, we would like to keep both our dogs and our cars safe when the little buddies are riding in the trunk or back seats.
Well, Honda thought of that and how they could give us some peace of mind when it comes to traveling with man’s best friend. Surprisingly enough they did so after what was initially supposed to be a joke.
On April Fool’s Day, the carmaker jokingly released a campaign for a “Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat”. They implied that they would be releasing a range of front passenger seats for pets. It was meant to be just a joke, as a lot of brands tease fake products on the first of April, but people reacted. Everyone seemed to love it so Honda, in the spirit of a Japanese brand listened to their customers. On seeing the public’s reaction, they went to work and came up with a set of accessories.
The product line includes trunk mats, a paint-protecting trunk step protector, rubber mats, a dog guard, and foldable cargo mats. Quite a large selection of amenities for both your four-legged friends and your car. Not only that but Honda made sure the package can be retrofitted to previous models.
However, you should not get too excited by hearing this as it won’t be available everywhere (at least not yet). So far, it has only been launched by Honda in the United Kingdom, but we know that can change. What automakers like more than dogs or pleasing their customers, is good business. Meaning that if this new range of pet accessories does well in the UK, the carmaker will most likely think about a global release so Honda owners worldwide can enjoy carefree rides with their dogs.
