Mitsubishi Recalls 76,508 Examples of the Outlander Sport to Fix Engine Stall Issue

Three years ago, the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation was informed of three field reports from the United States market. All three reports alleged the engine not starting or stalling while driving, prompting an investigation.
The Japanese automaker became aware of an additional report from the United States market. Mitsubishi continued investigation, and the analysis from returned engines indicated contact between the piston and exhaust valve. No root cause was identified at the time. From May 2020 through April 2021, the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation received five additional reports. All of them exhibited the same piston-to-exhaust-valve contact.
In light of these incidents, the Japanese automaker performed a bench test to duplicate the phenomenon of the exhaust valve hitting the piston. Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America performed on-site investigations on vehicles exhibiting a similar condition, and better late than never, the engineers determined that the CVT control unit’s software is the culprit.
In-depth analysis and simulations were conducted from January 2022 through June 2022. The Mitsubishi Motors Corporation determined that when the CVT control unit rests, it responds by setting the target ratio to the lower possible value. Come July 2022, the Minato-based company determined that 2019 through 2022 Outlander Sport vehicles are affected. Not all of them, but those equipped with a CVT and a mechanical key.
Although 2011 to 2018 models with a continuously variable transmission and a physical key are similar to the suspect models, MMC isn’t aware of any similar incidents. The CVT control unit software change was made beginning with the 2019 model year. From May 2019 through May 2022, no fewer than 21 reports and 29 warranty claims were submitted in total.
Manufactured by Nissan subsidiary JATCO, the control unit bears two part numbers. 8631B846 is attributed to the 4B11 engine, and 8631B847 is for the 4B12 engine. Both are part of the 4B1 family of four-cylinder mills, with the 4B11 being a 2.0-liter unit and the 4B12 being a 2.4-liter unit.
A grand total of 76,508 vehicles are called back in the United States, vehicles produced from July 31st, 2018 through May 11th, 2022. Owner notification will begin on August 24th, and dealers have been instructed to reprogram the CVT control unit with a countermeasure software that corrects the target ratio for the transmission when the control unit resets.
