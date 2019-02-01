NASA Shouts Louder in the Hope of Waking Up the Opportunity Rover

Gold-wrapped NSX, Civic Type R Revealed By Honda Australia

With Japan being so close to Australia, it’s only natural Honda set up shop in the Oz. That happened in 1969, which means that 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the automaker’s establishment of the Australian subsidiary. 23 photos



With the help of Vinyl Wraps from Melbourne, Honda Australia decided to celebrate the occasion with a selection of gold chrome film-wrapped products. In no particular order, these products are the NSX hybrid supercar, Civic Type R hot hatchback, CBR1000RR Fireblade, CRF450L, CRF50F, HRU19 Buffalo Premium lawn mower, and EU22i Generator.



“Given the thickness of the vinyl wrap and the intricate profiles of the bodywork, this was a complex project across a diverse range of products, but we are thrilled with the results,” explained Matt Czerny, managing director of Vinyl Wraps and Graphics.



In addition to the wrap, these items were also garnished with satin-black trim and



On the other hand, the golden theme works like a charm if you consider that the photographs were set against the Australian backdrop. Honda will showcase these products all across the country throughout 2019, with locations and dates to be announced in the coming weeks.



