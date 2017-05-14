Honda Australia Embellishes The Civic Hatchback With Orange Edition, Black Pack

As U.S. dealer lots prepare to take in the Civic Si
in both coupe and sedan body styles, Honda in Australia tries to make the Civic more attractive by introducing a visual package. Christened Orange Edition and priced at AUD 2,998 fitted, the aesthetic treatment is available for every model except the RS.
Spec for spec, that would be the hatchback version of the VTi, VTi-S, VTi-L and VTi-LX. Limited to only 100 kits for the Australian
market, the 2017 Honda Civic Orange Edition follows in the footsteps of the Civic Sedan Black Pack. Compatible with four exterior paint colors (White Orchid Pearlescent, Sonic Grey Pearlescent, Crystal Black Pearlescent and Lunar Silver Metallic), the limited-edition package is made up of six add-ons.
In no particular order, these are a set of four 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels, an orange
rear under spoiler, orange side skirts, orange door and mirror decals, as well as an orange spoiler. In the case of the VTi and VTi-S trim levels, the wheels require matching upsize tires, which will incur an additional cost.
“The Black Pack edition proved to be extremely popular with dealers and customers when we launched the all-new Honda Civic sedan, so we’ve extended the scope for customers to individualize the all-new Civic hatch with the introduction of the Orange Edition,”
said Stephen Collins, Honda
Australia director.
Previously exclusive to the sedan take on the Civic, the Black Pack can now be had on the hatchback
as well. Priced at AUD 2,998, which is exactly the same as the Orange Edition, the kit consists of five elements: black front spoiler, door mirror covers, side skirts, rear under spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Be it the hatchback or sedan, the least expensive Civic money can buy in the Land Down Under starts from AUD 24,990. As standard, even the entry-level VTi comes with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC engine, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
for the 7-inch infotainment system, and a multi-angle reversing camera.