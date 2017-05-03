autoevolution

Hondata Squeezes 35 Extra Horsepower From Civic X Turbo With $695 Tune

 
3 May 2017, 7:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The tenth-generation Honda Civic is the best one yet, but to some people, the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo might not be up to snuff. Fret not, though, for this is where aftermarket company Hondata makes its entrance.
Out of the box, the Civic X with the force-fed four-cylinder develops 174 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 167 pound-feet of torque from as little as 1,800 up to 5,500 rpm. Pretty good stats, but still, there is a bit more excitement to unlock from the 1.5-liter engine and its MHI TD03 single-scroll turbocharger. Priced at just $695, the FlashPro package from Hondata is available for both the manual and CVT models, and all three body variants available for the 2016+ Civic.

Consisting of a programmable ECU interface, OBDII connector, plus an USB 2.0 cable, the said package is designed to connect your laptop to the Civic’s diagnostic port. Do that, and the engine control unit can be tuned for higher octane fuel, highest boost, as well as different calibrations for the intake and exhaust systems.

The built-in program sees the boost increase by 9 PSI, translating into an additional 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque. That works out to 225 horsepower and 254 pound-feet (344 Nm) in total, but bear in mind these numbers only apply for the manual. In the CVT-equipped Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo’s case, you’re looking at 214 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm). Not bad, I’d say.

Think about it this way: the new Civic Si is less powerful than the Civic 1.5T with the Hondata FlashPro tune. But best of all, the mods list also includes no-lift shifting capabilities for the manual-equipped model. If, for whatever reason, the owner wants to go back to the car’s original settings, the FlashPro can do that too.

As a brief refresher, the Civic Coupe with the 1.5-liter force-fed engine retails from $21,600. Add $695 to that price, and it becomes rather clear that this is one very tempting proposition for the owner who wants a bit more excitement from his or her Civic.

Honda Civic tuning Honda ECU Hondata turbo
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

HONDA Civic59
2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62