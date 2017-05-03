Hondata Squeezes 35 Extra Horsepower From Civic X Turbo With $695 Tune

The tenth-generation Honda
Civic is the best one yet, but to some people, the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo might not be up to snuff. Fret not, though, for this is where aftermarket company Hondata makes its entrance.
Out of the box, the Civic X
with the force-fed four-cylinder develops 174 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 167 pound-feet of torque from as little as 1,800 up to 5,500 rpm. Pretty good stats, but still, there is a bit more excitement to unlock from the 1.5-liter engine and its MHI TD03 single-scroll turbocharger. Priced at just $695, the FlashPro package from Hondata is available for both the manual and CVT
models, and all three body variants available for the 2016+ Civic.
Consisting of a programmable ECU
interface, OBDII connector, plus an USB 2.0 cable, the said package is designed to connect your laptop to the Civic’s diagnostic port. Do that, and the engine control unit can be tuned for higher octane fuel, highest boost, as well as different calibrations for the intake and exhaust systems.
The built-in program sees the boost increase by 9 PSI, translating into an additional 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque. That works out to 225 horsepower and 254 pound-feet (344 Nm) in total, but bear in mind these numbers only apply for the manual
. In the CVT-equipped Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo’s case, you’re looking at 214 horsepower and 220 pound-feet (298 Nm). Not bad, I’d say.
Think about it this way: the new Civic Si is less powerful than the Civic 1.5T with the Hondata FlashPro
tune. But best of all, the mods list also includes no-lift shifting capabilities for the manual-equipped model. If, for whatever reason, the owner wants to go back to the car’s original settings, the FlashPro can do that too.
As a brief refresher, the Civic Coupe with the 1.5-liter force-fed engine retails from $21,600. Add $695 to that price, and it becomes rather clear that this is one very tempting proposition for the owner who wants a bit more excitement from his or her Civic.