Fifth Generation Honda Odyssey Begins Production in Alabama With 10-Speed Auto

Honda today celebrated the start of mass production for the all-new 2018 Odyssey
, slated to hit dealership within the month. A variety of new technologies and the first 10-speed auto in the segment should keep the most popular minivan in America relevant.
In the 1990's, Honda became synonymous with the van thanks to the launch of the Odyssey. By the second generation, some of the production had been moved to Ontario, Guangzhou and the U.S. factory in Lincoln, Alabama.
But now Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is the sole production source of the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV
, and Ridgeline pickup truck, which was named 2017 North American Truck of the Year in Detroit. The Acura MDX
luxury SUV and the V6 engines that power each vehicle are also made in this factory.
The 2018 Odyssey is thus the fourth generation to be assembled in Alabama, but only the second that's developed and designed in America. The facility received a few upgrades to handle it, including a new process for the installation of acoustic spray foam in 14 locations within the body.
In many ways, this is one of the most family-friendly cars on the market. For example, the middle row slides to the side, allowing for easy access to the third row even when a rear-facing child seat is installed.
The 2018 Odyssey has something called Cabin Watch too. There's a camera in the middle of the cabin that films your kids and lets you see what they are doing on the infotainment screen. It's also light in infrared, so it works at night.
The size is roughly the same as the older model, but the design department has upped its game with hidden door slide rails and a face similar to the CR-V. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter 280-horsepower V6 matched to either a 9-speed or a brand new Honda-developed 10-speed auto.
"This is a celebration for our entire Honda team of associates who have been committed to bringing an all-new, high tech, family-friendly Odyssey to our customers,"
said Jeff Tomko, president of HMA. "I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to quality for this new vehicle, which ushers in a new level of features and functionality with the goal of creating new value for our customers."