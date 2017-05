2017 Honda Civic Si Plugs the Gap With $24,775 Price Tag

The Si Coupe and Sedan officially went on sale yesterday, May 13th. Not including whatever the dealer wants extra, buyers are supposed to hand over from $24,775 if you take the $875 destination charge.The powertrain is the same no matter what body style you go for. The 2.4L K24 engine from the last series has been dumped for a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. For the record, that's the same MHI TD03 9-vane turbocharger as the 2017 CR-V.Power is rated at 205 horsepower at 5,700rpm, which is the same as before. However, torque has gone up by 18 pound-feet to 192, and it's available over 70% of the rev band. Still, a Golf GTI packs a bigger 2-liter lump, and it's not that much more expensive at around $26,415. And for $25,650, you can have a lot more power than the Focus ST. But the Civic Si has always combated its hot hatch rivals by being engaging. And now it's light too, with a curb weight of 2,889 lbs for the coupe. That's a massive 334 lbs lighter than the Focus ST.The sporty character of the Si is emphasized by the naturally rigid new Civic X, backed up by the added dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering, sport-tuned suspension, an adaptive damper system, 12.3-inch front brakes, and 235/40 R18 tires. Standard equipment also includes a helical limited-slip differential.Both the sedan and the coupe also sport a different body kit to their non-Si counterparts. It includes black bumper inserts meant to resemble air intakes and a black grille. A flat exhaust tip makes the back look cool, but two different designs for the wing are availabe. The coupe has its aero mounted on struts, while the sedan is a little more subtle trunk lid setup.