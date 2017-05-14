2017 Honda Civic Si Plugs the Gap With $24,775 Price Tag

The much anticipated Civic Type R is poised to arrive during the 2018 model year. But what do you do if you can't afford the "mid-$30,000"
price tag? You buy the next best thing, which is the new Civic Si.
The Si Coupe and Sedan officially went on sale yesterday, May 13th. Not including whatever the dealer wants extra, buyers are supposed to hand over from $24,775 if you take the $875 destination charge.
The powertrain is the same no matter what body style you go for. The 2.4L K24 engine from the last series has been dumped for a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. For the record, that's the same MHI TD03 9-vane turbocharger as the 2017 CR-V.
Power is rated at 205 horsepower at 5,700rpm, which is the same as before. However, torque has gone up by 18 pound-feet to 192, and it's available over 70% of the rev band. Still, a Golf GTI packs a bigger 2-liter lump, and it's not that much more expensive at around $26,415. And for $25,650, you can have a lot more power than the Focus ST.
But the Civic Si has always combated its hot hatch rivals by being engaging. And now it's light too, with a curb weight of 2,889 lbs for the coupe. That's a massive 334 lbs lighter than the Focus ST.
The sporty character of the Si is emphasized by the naturally rigid new Civic X chassis
, backed up by the added dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering, sport-tuned suspension, an adaptive damper system, 12.3-inch front brakes, and 235/40 R18 tires. Standard equipment also includes a helical limited-slip differential.
Both the sedan and the coupe also sport a different body kit to their non-Si counterparts. It includes black bumper inserts meant to resemble air intakes and a black grille. A flat exhaust tip makes the back look cool, but two different designs for the wing are availabe. The coupe has its aero mounted on struts, while the sedan is a little more subtle trunk lid setup.