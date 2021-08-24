Gold 1941 Plymouth Coupe Is an Award-Winning Hot Rod That Will Knock Your Socks Off

5 25-Foot-Long Dodge Viper Limo Looks Ridiculous, Seats 12, and It Can Be Yours

When it comes to hot rods based on cars from the late 1930s and early 1940s, almost everyone seems to go with Fords and Chevrolets . I'm not here to argue, both companies offer great candidates for restomods with modern underpinnings, but I think hot rodders should start looking more into the Mopars of the era. Yes, I know, habits and trends are difficult to break, but this fully customized 1941 Plymouth Coupe might make you forget about the more established brands. 18 photos



Like most cars from the era, the



The stock bumper was replaced by a two-piece unit with bullet-like inserts, while the upper fenders now sport small fins. The latter is a rare feature on hot rods, making this Plymouth stand out among other creations.



Move onto the sides and you'll notice a sleeker stance, which is the result of a chopped roof and a lowered suspension. The prominent side sills specific to this model have been removed, while the rear wheels are now fully covered, to the point where you can barely see the whitewall tires.



The rear section is just as exotic thanks to a remodeled bumper, a



The gold theme continues inside the cabin, where almost everything was finished in the flashy hue. Sure, the upholstery sports a rather mustardy tint compared to the metallic gold panels and dashboard, but it's a nice combo, especially if you're into this kind of stuff.



The Plymouth is fitted with four bucket-like seats and there's also a custom console running through the center. You'll also find a bullet horn button on the steering wheel and a rocket top on the transmission shifter. A flamboyant yet nice place to spend time in.



As far as the oily bits go, this



No word on power and torque, but it's safe to say it cranks out more than the stock 1968 Camaro thanks to a bunch of aftermarket upgrades. The photos confirm that the V8 is no longer completely stock, but there are no radical modifications to talk about either.



The hot rod rides on a new rear end fitted with an air suspension system and features disc brakes at all four corners. It also comes with power steering. Overall, it should be a nice ride, comfortable enough for daily driving duty.



Purchased some years ago from a previous owner in Oakland, California, the



If you're looking for a change of pace in the hot rod department, the Plymouth is currently being auctioned off on



Given that the owner says that a build "of this magnitude would cost over $400,000 with 4,000 hours invested," it's safe to say that he isn't willing to let it go for less than $100,000. Not exactly a bargain, but not all that expensive either. Especially if you'd take a Plymouth hot rod over a Ford or a Chevy. I know I would, so how about you?



