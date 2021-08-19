GMC Hummer EV Gets Duramax Swap and Air Suspension in Unofficial Rendering

The Hummer is making a comeback for the 2022 model year and it's creating quite the commotion. Even though the old military-inspired SUV morphed into a GMC-badged EV, the modern Hummer is selling like hotcakes. And someone even paid $2.5 million for the very first Edition 1 model. But I bet some diehard fans are still wondering what would have been if GM had decided to revive the Hummer with an internal combustion engine.
Well, pixel wizard BradBuilds thinks that the Hummer EV would be better off with a diesel engine under the hood. And not just any oil burner, but a tried-and-true Duramax mill. On top of that, his digital remake of the Hummer includes a set of exotic Black Rhino wheels and an air suspension that lowers the truck very close to the ground.
However, while the artist specifically mentions a Duramax swap, the Hummer in the rendering is actually an undercover diesel. It still sports "EV" badges and there's no sign of ICE-specific vents up front and exhaust pipes in the rear (or onto the sides). But still, it's an entertaining idea. One that could become reality quite easily since General Motors is offering Duramax engines in some of its trucks.
The current Chevrolet Silverado, for instance, is available with a couple of Duramax oil burners. Granted, the 3.0-liter inline-six in the Silverado 1500 may be underpowered for the Hummer at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, but the range-topping V8 might get the job done.
The 6.6-liter Duramax V8 available with the Heady Duty trucks is actually the most potent of the lineup, generating 445 horsepower and a whopping 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm) of twist. Not all that far behind the entry-level, all-electric production model, right?
Coincidentally, the original Hummer H1 was offered with a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 too. It was an earlier version of the current diesel, dubbed LLY, and rated at 310 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. But GM also sold the H1 with 6.2- and 6.5-liter diesels from the old Detroit series.
Anyway, what do you think? Should the GMC Hummer get diesel and gasoline versions? Would you get one with a big Duramax V8 instead of electric motors and battery packs?
