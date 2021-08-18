Cybertruck Look-Alike “The Boulder” Heralds in New Age for Teardrop Trailers: Recharges EV

Folks, the trailer you see in the image gallery has absolutely nothing to do with the Cybertruck and isn’t the work of Tesla, even though this camper does include recharging abilities to extend your EV road trip. That’s right, this trailer can recharge your EV.
Ok, so let me slow down just a little bit. The trailer you see is known as The Boulder, the newest flagship from Colorado Teardrop Campers. You may have heard of this team in the past as they’ve been around since 2014, and since then, have grown to be known for their versatile and rugged designs.
Today, this team is still leading the way through innovation and even meeting the growing needs of EV drivers and lovers of the outdoors. Seeing an expanding EV industry at hand, Colorado decided it would be one of the teams leading the way. Sure, a trailer capable of recharging other vehicles and gear is nothing new, but the way The Boulder does it is on a whole new level.
Quite simply, actually. In the floor, a battery bank built right into the frame offers more than enough energy to recharge your EV, whether it be a Tesla or anything else. To get an idea, the manufacturer’s website shows that 75 kWh of juice is available in the pack. Even so, the trailer only comes in with a dry weight of just 1,950 lbs (884 kg) with batteries.
Now, just because there’s a huge battery pack hidden under your feet, that’s not to say that The Boulder can’t perform as a camping trailer, it most certainly can. As it stands, the cabin is 150 inches (381 centimeters) long, 60 inches (152 centimeters) wide, and offers 55 inches (139 centimeters) of headroom.
The interior is designed around a queen-sized mattress, so plenty of room for living space, storage compartments, and a few other options, do exist. One other feature that looks to be included in the interior is that of bunk bedding.
Outside the camper, a galley the likes of those that are offered by other Colorado teardrop trailers, is found waiting with everything you need to survive out in the wild. Don't worry about animals getting ahold of your meal plan as everything locks up neatly.
Speaking of locking up neatly, is it just me or does this trailer’s shell remind you a whole lot of the Cybertruck? Well, the video below displays how air flows around the construction. One thing the team set out to do when designing this EV-drawn trailer was to make it as efficient as possible, in the process, maximizing your EV’s range.
question unanswered, how do I recharge the battery pack? The video reveals that you will need to eventually pull over and recharge via a charging station. Sure, that sounds like a downside, but it won’t be long until someone at Colorado figures out how to recharge this trinket with nothing more than the power of the sun. Can’t wait for that day.
At this point, the trailer won’t be showcasing too many trinkets and features, but if you find something you’d like to add to your construction, this manufacturer is the sort of team that is very open to suggestions, especially when building your dream trailer. How much is this puppy going to run you? At this time, $55,000 (€46,940 at current exchange rates), but with the option to choose one of several benefits packages that even include free add-ons.
I said it earlier and I'll say it again, the future is here folks, and companies like Colorado Teardrop Campers are doing exactly what is needed to catch the growing EV trend. Welcome to a new age.
