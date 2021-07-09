These Edge In-Cabin Tuners Add More Power and Torque to GM Duramax Trucks

Introduced in 2001, Duramax turbo diesels are up there with the very best from Cummins for the Ram truck brand and Power Stroke for the Ford F-Series line. The 6.6-liter V8 in the Silverado HD and Sierra HD is the premiere Duramax engine at the present moment, and you can easily add 150 horsepower and nearly 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque by simply remapping the ECU with a in-cabin tuner: the Evolution CTS3.
There is, however, a small problem with it. Priced at $675.95 on Holley’s website, the 50-state-legal Edge reflasher is only compatible with the previous-generation Duramax that General Motors used in 2001 to 2016 pickup trucks. Introduced for the 2017 model year, the L5P is only available with an in-line tuner known as the Pulsar Insight CTS3, which costs $1,070.95 and promises 90 horsepower and 156 pound-feet (212 Nm).
Turning our attention back to the Evolution CTS3, this fellow adds more oomph with the simple touch of a button on the 5.0-inch capacitive touchscreen display with user-configurable gauge layouts. This device puts the vehicle’s parameters in front of the driver thanks to a plug-and-play design that uses the OBDII port, and that’s not all. The Edge Products line also offers Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance kits that add hardware upgrades such as a Jammer cold-air intake and a Jammer exhaust system.
The aftermarket company also makes a case for improved fuel economy, which is a little bit of wishful thinking on their part. The pre-programmed tuning maps extract more performance from the gentle giant, and higher output figures automatically translate to higher fuel consumption. And let’s be frank here; who needs a more frugal Duramax V8 motor when they’re already known to drink far less fuel than heavy-duty gassers?
Customers who aren’t interested in tuning their diesel trucks per se can always get the Edge Insight CTS3 as a standalone part, a $419.25 digital gauge monitor that monitors vital parameters such as the EGT, regen cycles, transmission temperature, boost, RPM, and all that jazz.
Turning our attention back to the Evolution CTS3, this fellow adds more oomph with the simple touch of a button on the 5.0-inch capacitive touchscreen display with user-configurable gauge layouts. This device puts the vehicle’s parameters in front of the driver thanks to a plug-and-play design that uses the OBDII port, and that’s not all. The Edge Products line also offers Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance kits that add hardware upgrades such as a Jammer cold-air intake and a Jammer exhaust system.
The aftermarket company also makes a case for improved fuel economy, which is a little bit of wishful thinking on their part. The pre-programmed tuning maps extract more performance from the gentle giant, and higher output figures automatically translate to higher fuel consumption. And let’s be frank here; who needs a more frugal Duramax V8 motor when they’re already known to drink far less fuel than heavy-duty gassers?
Customers who aren’t interested in tuning their diesel trucks per se can always get the Edge Insight CTS3 as a standalone part, a $419.25 digital gauge monitor that monitors vital parameters such as the EGT, regen cycles, transmission temperature, boost, RPM, and all that jazz.