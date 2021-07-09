autoevolution
These Edge In-Cabin Tuners Add More Power and Torque to GM Duramax Trucks

9 Jul 2021, 11:18 UTC ·
Introduced in 2001, Duramax turbo diesels are up there with the very best from Cummins for the Ram truck brand and Power Stroke for the Ford F-Series line. The 6.6-liter V8 in the Silverado HD and Sierra HD is the premiere Duramax engine at the present moment, and you can easily add 150 horsepower and nearly 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque by simply remapping the ECU with a in-cabin tuner: the Evolution CTS3.
There is, however, a small problem with it. Priced at $675.95 on Holley’s website, the 50-state-legal Edge reflasher is only compatible with the previous-generation Duramax that General Motors used in 2001 to 2016 pickup trucks. Introduced for the 2017 model year, the L5P is only available with an in-line tuner known as the Pulsar Insight CTS3, which costs $1,070.95 and promises 90 horsepower and 156 pound-feet (212 Nm).

Turning our attention back to the Evolution CTS3, this fellow adds more oomph with the simple touch of a button on the 5.0-inch capacitive touchscreen display with user-configurable gauge layouts. This device puts the vehicle’s parameters in front of the driver thanks to a plug-and-play design that uses the OBDII port, and that’s not all. The Edge Products line also offers Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance kits that add hardware upgrades such as a Jammer cold-air intake and a Jammer exhaust system.

The aftermarket company also makes a case for improved fuel economy, which is a little bit of wishful thinking on their part. The pre-programmed tuning maps extract more performance from the gentle giant, and higher output figures automatically translate to higher fuel consumption. And let’s be frank here; who needs a more frugal Duramax V8 motor when they’re already known to drink far less fuel than heavy-duty gassers?

Customers who aren’t interested in tuning their diesel trucks per se can always get the Edge Insight CTS3 as a standalone part, a $419.25 digital gauge monitor that monitors vital parameters such as the EGT, regen cycles, transmission temperature, boost, RPM, and all that jazz.

