These Edge In-Cabin Tuners Add More Power and Torque to GM Duramax Trucks

Introduced in 2001, Duramax turbo diesels are up there with the very best from Cummins for the Ram truck brand and Power Stroke for the Ford F-Series line. The 6.6-liter V8 in the Silverado HD and Sierra HD is the premiere Duramax engine at the present moment, and you can easily add 150 horsepower and nearly 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque by simply remapping the ECU with a in-cabin tuner: the Evolution CTS3.

