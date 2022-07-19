Get Better Acquainted With Chevy's New Blazer EV, It Might Pull You Over On the Highway

So far, we had only seen this step into the next gen being taken in the posh Cadillac Lyriq, the absolutely insane GMC Hummer EV and the rather expensive Silverado EV. This is the case no more, with the new Chevrolet Blazer benefiting from both of those technologies when it becomes available next summer as the 2024 model. Unlike the existing Blazer which, is powered by internal combustion running alongside a hybrid electric system, the new model is built from the ground up as a fully electric vehicle, with a design to match this transition into the future of the automobile.
Now let’s talk about the design cues that will set it apart from its predecessor. Starting from the front, the aggressive faux grille and a lower, wider stance with burly haunches will catch anyone’s eye right away. There is also a new design for the lighting situation, with the classic Chevy bowtie being backlit and flanked on each side by a light bar, creating a continuous flow between the futuristic headlights. Also worth mentioning is that the front lights will put on a small show for you when you approach or depart your vehicle. On a more practical note, they will also indicate the SUV’s charging status when plugged in (although it seems this feature will only be available on the top trim levels).
Moving on to the interior, it is a development of the one in the current Blazer, but it takes some elements from the Silverado EV. All trim levels will feature a fully digital gauge cluster and a 17.7-inch infotainment display, controlled via touch, with physical volume and climate control buttons allowing you to control them without having to take your eyes of the road. The vents themselves have a sportscar look, with a trio of round vents taking main stage next to the center infotainment screen. The RS and SS trim levels are going to get ambient lighting as standard and leather bucket seats (which will be heated and ventilated), with fresh looking lightning bolt perforation pattern to make it clear this is a performance-oriented EV. Some other features are unique to the RS and SS models, such as a heated steering wheel, contrast stitching and contrasting climate vents.
FWD configuration while the 2LT can be bought as both FWD and AWD, with RS owners will also have the option of choosing a RWD setup.
The charging will also be dependent on the model you choose, with some being able to take advantage of DC-fast-charging, which will pump around 80 miles of range into the Blazer in just 10 minutes. Available as options on all models will be GM’s super cruise, new safety features like advanced parking assist and reverse automatic braking, automatic power tailgate, USB-C ports, a wireless phone charger and an EV charge navigation planner.
The first Blazer EV models that will go on sale are the 2LT and the RS, which will be priced at $47,595 and $51,995 respectively with the 1LT expected to be offered in the first quarter of 2024 for $44,995. The summer will see the arrival of the SS with a hefty price tag of $65,995.
Blazer EV SS, which has had the most information released, we know it will feature dual motor, independent suspension and it will be able to rocket up to 60mph in under 4 seconds thanks to Chevy’s WOW (Wide Open Watts) system. It will be able to achieve this thanks to a staggering output of 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque. Considering how quick this model will be, the sporty interior seems to befit it rather well.
However, the SS might have some fierce competition from one of its brothers in the form of the police-prepared Blazer PPV, which will share not only it’s power, but also its Brembo brakes. The police vehicle will, however, have a different interior to accommodate for the gear that will be required. Gone are the days when police would rely and a no replacement for displacement, bulky, V-8 to keep motorists at bay. They too, are taking the leap into the world of electricity and leaving speeding drivers with no chance to escape the instant torque and high horsepower of the Blazer EV. This might be a huge sign that the automobile is changing and seeing so many performance EVs being developed, it is a good encouragement for us to change with it.
Chevrolet is sure that through the wide range of trims and options available, the Blazer EV will see great success with both fleet and commercial customers, which would mean we are likely to see the Blazer EV used as a rental car, patrol vehicle or maybe even used for deliveries or as a taxi.
