2024 Chevrolet Blazer, Is That You Testing for the First Time?

General Motors is working on a new electric SUV, and it looks like this prototype is the first 2023 Chevrolet Blazer EV. The latter was teased last month, and the prototype comes with a few shapes seen in the video. The latter was meant to make us curious about the Blazer EV.
Those who have taken a close look at the teaser video, which focused a bit too much on the front left fender, noticed that the vehicle's charging port is positioned there, as you can observe in the photo collage prepared by our spy photographers. By the way, they also mentioned that the prototype was being tested in complete silence and that multiple Cadillac Lyric models were being tested with it.
Moreover, the front left door and the driver's side mirror seen in the teaser also match the look of the corresponding elements that can be seen on this prototype. Mind you, the latter may be the first of its kind, or at least the first to be tested outdoors.
Despite being covered in camouflage, the prototype does resemble the concept shown in the teaser, at least with the elements that were visible in the latter. Now, focusing on what we can see, the prototype does come with a set of unusual headlights, which are surrounded by multiple air slits in the front fascia.
Chevrolet has done something similar with the Silverado 1500, which has "air curtains," and the Blazer EV might use them the same way. They might also be just a test for this prototype and get ditched by the end of the development process, but that remains to be seen. As we noted, this is the first sighting of this prototype, which means that many things can change until the production version is available in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle.
Thanks to the magic of the camera lens, we get to see that the prototype has Michelin tires in the 275/45 R21 size, which means it is using 21-inch alloy wheels. The latter have the role of disguising the vehicle's overall size, as well as making it look cool in photos, but the development team will have to find a way to get optimal values for NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness).
